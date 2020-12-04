Hawkeye gameday: Iowa at Illinois

IOWA AT ILLINOIS
WEEK 7: 2:30 P.M., MEMORIAL STADIUM
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
LINE: Iowa by 12
SERIES: Illinois 38-34-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Ground games: Illinois and Iowa rank first and second in the Big Ten in rushing yards this season, with the Illini accumulating 1,112 yards in five games and the Hawkeyes 1,037 yards in six games. Both teams feature two backs. Iowa’s Tyler Goodson ranks fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 94 rushing yards per game while Illinois’ Chase Brown at 71.4 and Mike Epstein at 67.6 are eighth and ninth in the league. The Hawkeyes’ Mekhi Sargent is 15th in the league at 54.5 yards per game.
Petras’ passing: After completing 8-of-11 passes in the opening quarter last week against Nebraska, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hit just 10 of his final 19 attempts and threw a costly interception, illustrative of the inconsistencies Iowa has had with the first-year starter. The sophomore’s completion percentage is at 56.3, slightly better than Nate Stanley’s 55.8% rate as a sophomore and first-year starter in 2017, but Petras’ 107.7 efficiency rating ranks last among Big Ten starting quarterbacks.
Peters’ start: Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters enters today’s game coming off of one the most efficient starts of his career. Peters completed 18-of-25 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown to complement Illinois’ rushing effort in a 41-23 victory at Nebraska on Nov. 21. Peters toiled a year ago against Iowa, completing 16-of-31 passes, throwing two interceptions and fumbling once in a 19-10 loss at Kinnick Stadium.
Defensive difference: With defensive linemen Daviyon Nixon, Chauncey Golston and Zach VanValkenburg ranking in the top five in the Big Ten in tackles for a loss, combining for 25, the Hawkeyes have allowed just 16.7 points and 109.3 rushing yards per game, both third in the conference. Led by Jake Hansen, Owen Carney and Khalan Tolson and their combined 17 tackles for a loss, the Fighting Illini give up 32 points per game and an average of 194.6 rushing yards.
Down under punters: Iowa and Illinois both feature Australian punters. The Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor ranks second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally with his average of 45.1 yards per punt. Fifteen of his 27 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line and only four have been returned. The Fighting Illini’s Blake Hayes was the Big Ten punter of the year in 2019. He is currently averaging 43.5 yards per punt with eight of his 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (4-2, 4-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Spencer Petras;108;192;1,138;4;5
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;113;564;5.0;6
Mekhi Sargent;53;327;6.2;7
Ivory Kelly-Martin;12;52;4.3;0
Charlie Jones;2;38;19.0;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;22;203;9.2;0
Nico Ragaini;17;189;11.1;0
Brandon Smith;15;143;9.5;2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;14;173;12.4;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Jack Koerner 3, Riley Moss 2, Barrington Wade 2
SACKS: Daviyon Nixon 5, Chauncey Golston 4
TACKLES: Nick Niemann 61, Seth Benson 40, Jack Koerner 36, Daviyon Nixon 36, Riley Moss 33
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 15-194-12.9
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 5-123-24.6
ILLINOIS (2-3, 2-3)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Brandon Peters;26;44;292;1;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Chase Brown;61;357;5.9;2
Mike Epstein;55;338;6.1;4
Isaiah Williams;35;211;6.0;1
Brandon Peters;15;111;7.4;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Josh Imatorbhebhe;15;215;14.3;2
Daniel Barker;12;174;14.5;0
Brian Hightower;7;141;20.1;1
Danny Navarro;7;78;11.1;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Jake Hansen 2, Devon Witherspoon 2
SACKS: Owen Carney 4.5, Roderick Perry 2
TACKLES: Jake Hansen 44, Tony Adams 41, Khalan Tolson 37, Sydney Brown 33, Nate Hobbs 27
PUNT RETURNS: Danny Navarro 1-16-16.0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Khmari Thompson 11-213-19.4-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA RB TYLER GOODSON VS. ILLINOIS LB JAKE HANSEN: The Hawkeyes’ sophomore has topped 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games and currently is second in the Big Ten with 564 rushing yards. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Georgia native averages 94 yards per game on the ground and is coming off of an 111-yard effort last week against Nebraska. Hansen is Illinois’ leading tackler with 44 stops through five games. A physical 6-1, 225-pound senior from Florida, Hansen is one of two linebackers in the nation with multiple interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in 2020.
