Hawkeye gameday: Iowa at Illinois

Peters’ start: Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters enters today’s game coming off of one the most efficient starts of his career. Peters completed 18-of-25 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown to complement Illinois’ rushing effort in a 41-23 victory at Nebraska on Nov. 21. Peters toiled a year ago against Iowa, completing 16-of-31 passes, throwing two interceptions and fumbling once in a 19-10 loss at Kinnick Stadium.

Defensive difference: With defensive linemen Daviyon Nixon, Chauncey Golston and Zach VanValkenburg ranking in the top five in the Big Ten in tackles for a loss, combining for 25, the Hawkeyes have allowed just 16.7 points and 109.3 rushing yards per game, both third in the conference. Led by Jake Hansen, Owen Carney and Khalan Tolson and their combined 17 tackles for a loss, the Fighting Illini give up 32 points per game and an average of 194.6 rushing yards.

Down under punters: Iowa and Illinois both feature Australian punters. The Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor ranks second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally with his average of 45.1 yards per punt. Fifteen of his 27 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line and only four have been returned. The Fighting Illini’s Blake Hayes was the Big Ten punter of the year in 2019. He is currently averaging 43.5 yards per punt with eight of his 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.