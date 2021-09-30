Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Maryland

IOWA AT MARYLAND
WEEK 5: 7 P.M., CAPITAL ONE FIELD
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 3.5
SERIES: Iowa 2-1
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Taulia Tagovailoa’s arm: The Terrapins’ junior quarterback leads the Big Ten and ranks seventh nationally with his average of 335 passing yards per game. He’s a playmaker, particularly dangerous when he breaks contain. Tagovailoa has connected on 75.6% of his 147 pass attempts, throwing for a conference-leading 1,340 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games. He has been intercepted just once.
Iowa’s tempo: The Hawkeyes' ability to work clock and limit the Terrapins’ possessions will be important this week. After struggling on the ground against Colorado State — 54 yards on 32 carries — Iowa will need to use the run and the short passing game to dictate tempo. Tyler Goodson, who has run for an average of 100.9 yards during Iowa’s ongoing 10-game win streak, will look to bounce back from a 57-yard effort last week.
Take your pick: Four of the Big Ten’s top eight leaders in interceptions will be on the field. Iowa’s Riley Moss and Matt Hankins and Maryland’s Nick Cross and Jakorian Bennett have all recorded a pair of interceptions through four games. Bennett, a 5-11 senior, has broken up an additional six passes from his spot at cornerback to rank among Big Ten leaders.
Dontay Demus’ hands: Averaging 111.5 receiving yards per game, the 6-foot-4 senior receiver has caught at least one pass in 26 consecutive games for Maryland. Ranking third in the Big Ten with three touchdown catches and an average of six catches per game, Demus teams with 6-0 sophomore Rakim Jarrett as part of the second-most productive receiving tandem in college football. The pair have combined for 771 yards and six touchdowns through four games, topped only by the Virginia tandem of Dontayvion Wicks and Billy Kemp.
Jack Campbell’s follow-up: Iowa’s middle linebacker has set new career highs with 11 and 18 tackles in the Hawkeyes’ last two games. The reigning Big Ten player of the week currently ranks second in the Big Ten with his average of 10.8 tackles per game. In addition to leading Iowa with 43 stops, the junior has had 1.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, two pass break ups and two fumble recoveries this season.
—Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (4-0, 1-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;64;107;1;684;4
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;80;364;4.6;5
Ivory Kelly-Martin;24;91;3.8;0
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;4;24;6.0;1
Gavin Williams;7;22;3.1;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;17;214;12.6;2
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;10;72;7.2;0
Tyler Goodson;10;61;6.1;0
Nico Ragaini;9;113;12.6;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Matt Hankins 2, Riley Moss 2
SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 4, Joe Evans 3
TACKLES: Jack Campbell 43, Seth Benson 31, Jestin Jacobs 24, Jack Koerner 23, Riley Moss 17
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 11-147-13.4
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 7-171-24.4
MARYLAND (4-0, 1-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Taulia Tagovailoa;111;147;1;1,340;10
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tayon Fleet-Davis;44;311;7.1;4
Isaiah Jacobs;24;94;3.9;0
Colby McDonald;12;61;5.1;1
Peny Boone;14;55;3.9;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Dontay Demus;24;446;18.6;3
Rakim Jarrett;17;265;15.6;3
Jeshaun Jones;15;201;13.4;0
Darryl Jones;12;110;9.2;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Jakorian Bennett 2, Nick Cross 2
SACKS: Sam Okuayinonu 4, Durrell Nchami 3
TACKLES: Nick Cross 18, Branden Jennings 18, Jordan Mosley 18, Tarheeb Still 17, Sam Okuayinonu 16
PUNT RETURNS: Tarheeb Still 8-41-5.1, Jeshaun Jones 2-11-5.5
KICKOFF RETURNS: Dontay Demus 3-64-21.3
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Maryland DE Sam Okuayinonu vs. Iowa OT Nick DeJong: The Terrapins’ 6-foot-2, 280-pound senior leads the team and ranks third in the Big Ten with four sacks, recording one in each of Maryland’s four games. He’ll be among challenges for Iowa’s sophomore offensive tackle. Okuayinonu is part of a defense which leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally with 16 sacks this season. By comparison, Iowa opponents have sacked Spencer Petras nine times while the Hawkeye defense has recorded 13 sacks through four games.