Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Minnesota

IOWA AT MINNESOTA

WEEK 11: 3 P.M., Huntington Bank Stadium

TV: FOX

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Minnesota by 3

SERIES: Minnesota 62-51-2

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Who’s under center: With sixth-year senior quarterback Tanner Morgan dealing with injuries, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis worked under center in the Golden Gophers’ 31-3 win over Northwestern last weekend. The 6-foot-4 Antioch, Ill., native, a one-time Iowa recruit, rallied Minnesota from a 10-0 deficit to win 20-13 at Nebraska on Nov. 5. Both quarterbacks have played in eight games, with Morgan completing 67.3 percent of his 103 passes and Kaliakmanis connecting on 46.6 percent of his 58 attempts.

Johnson’s feet: Minnesota’s defense is built to stop the run, the latest challenge for Iowa freshman Kaleb Johnson. The rookie running back has led the Hawkeyes in rushing four times this season including Iowa’s last three games, gaining 350 of his 610 yards. Johnson enters Saturday’s game 58 yards shy of breaking Tyler Goodson’s Hawkeye freshman rushing record.

Elite center: Iowa saw how much of an impact an elite center can make a year ago when Tyler Linderbaum earned the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best. Minnesota’s offensive line is built around a senior ranked by Pro Football Focus as the highest-graded center in college football this season. The 6-4, 320-pound Flossmoor, Ill., native anchors a line which helps Minnesota average 221.2 rushing yards per game.

Big legs: Kickers Matthew Trickett of Minnesota and Drew Stevens of Iowa have been consistent contributors to their teams’ offense. Trickett, who is perfect in five attempts beyond 40 yards, has been successful on 11-of-12 field goal tries with a season long of 49 yards. Stevens has hit 13-of-15 field goal tries and has 5-of-7 attempts from 40 yards or more. The freshman’s season long is 54 yards.

The trophy dash: As it has been since 1935, the bacon is at stake when Iowa and Minnesota renew their border rivalry. Floyd of Rosedale, the bronze likeness of an actual hog that was once the subject of a bet between governors of the two states, will go to the winner of Saturday’s game. Iowa has won the prized porker 43 times and Minnesota has claimed it 42 times since it was first awarded. The Hawkeyes have had possession for seven years since the Golden Gophers last won it in 2014 with a 51-14 win over Iowa.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (6-4, 4-3)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;141;251;5;1,495;5

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Kaleb Johnson;118;610;5.2;5

Leshon Williams;94;329;3.5;2

Gavin Williams;40;125;3.1;0

Arland Bruce IV;11;47;4.3;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;49;506;10.3;1

Nico Ragaini;24;294;12.3;1

Arland Bruce IV;17;177;10.4;1

Luke Lachey;13;196;15.1;2

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 4, Kaevon Merriweather 3

SACKS: Joe Evans 6, Lukas Van Ness 6, Deontae Craig 4.5, Logan Lee 3

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 100, Seth Benson 73, Cooper DeJean 60, Quinn Schulte 56, Kaevon Merriweather 41

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 17-125-7.4, Cooper DeJean 5-99-19.8

KICKOFF RETURNS: Kaleb Johnson 11-271-24.6, Riley Moss 4-93-23.3

MINNESOTA (7-3, 4-3)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Tanner Morgan;103;153;5;1,324;7

Athan Kaliakmanis;25;58;3;460;1

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Mohamed Ibrahim;238;1,261;5.3;18

Trey Potts;85;432;5.1;3

Bryce Williams;47;229;4.9;3

Athan Kaliakmanis;21;105;5.0;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Brevyn Spann-Ford;31;374;12.1;2

Daniel Jackson;26;355;13.7;2

Michael Brown-Stephens;22;338;15.4;0

Chris Autman-Bell;11;214;19.5;1

INTERCEPTIONS: Tyler Nubin 4, Jordan Howden 2, Terell Smith 2, Justin Walley 2

SACKS: Danny Stiggow 3.5, Thomas Rush 2

TACKLES: Mariano Sori-Marin 69, Tyler Nubin 47, Cody Lindenberg 45, Jordan Howden 41, Terell Smith 34

PUNT RETURNS: Quentin Redding 11-75-6.9

KICKOFF RETURNS: Quentin Redding 13-309-23.8

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim vs. Iowa LB Jack Campbell: The Golden Gophers’ sixth-year senior leads the nation with 18 touchdowns this season and ranks fourth in the country with an average of 140.1 rushing yards per game. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back who ran for 144 yards in Iowa’s 2020 game at Minnesota, will be the latest challenge for a Hawkeye defense led by senior linebacker Jack Campbell. The Big Ten leader with an average of 10 tackles per game has 100 stops for the season, becoming the first Hawkeye since Josey Jewell in 2015-17 to record 100 or more tackles in consecutive seasons.