Hawkeye gameday: Iowa at Minnesota

IOWA AT MINNESOTA

WEEK 4: 6 P.M., TCF BANK STADIUM

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 3

SERIES: Minnesota 62-49-2

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Minnesota’s workhorse: The Golden Gophers have run 211 plays through the first three games of the 2020 season. Mohamed Ibrahim has ended up with the ball in his hands for 121 of those plays. The junior leads the nation with an average of 190.3 rushing yard per game and carried the ball an average of 32 times per game. Ibrahim ranks 24th nationally with 571 yards despite playing just three games and is fifth nationally with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Smith-Marsette’s return: Returning to the Iowa lineup after serving a one-game suspension, Ihmir Smith-Marsette will look to build off of his most recent performance. The senior caught a career-high seven passes against Northwestern and his average of 12 yards per catch is the best among Hawkeye receivers. Smith-Marsette also continues to lead the Big Ten with an average of 24.5 yards per kickoff return.