Hawkeye gameday: Iowa at Minnesota

IOWA AT MINNESOTA
WEEK 4: 6 P.M., TCF BANK STADIUM
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 3
SERIES: Minnesota 62-49-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Minnesota’s workhorse: The Golden Gophers have run 211 plays through the first three games of the 2020 season. Mohamed Ibrahim has ended up with the ball in his hands for 121 of those plays. The junior leads the nation with an average of 190.3 rushing yard per game and carried the ball an average of 32 times per game. Ibrahim ranks 24th nationally with 571 yards despite playing just three games and is fifth nationally with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Smith-Marsette’s return: Returning to the Iowa lineup after serving a one-game suspension, Ihmir Smith-Marsette will look to build off of his most recent performance. The senior caught a career-high seven passes against Northwestern and his average of 12 yards per catch is the best among Hawkeye receivers. Smith-Marsette also continues to lead the Big Ten with an average of 24.5 yards per kickoff return.
Morgan’s decisions: Tanner Morgan has guided Minnesota to a 16-6 record as a starting quarterback and his resume includes throwing for 368 yards against Iowa a year ago, completing 25-of-36 passes in the Gophers’ 23-19 loss at Kinnick Stadium. Orchestrating Minnesota’s read-option attack that returned eight starters from a year ago, the 6-foot-2 junior completed 66 percent of his passes a year ago but is off to a 61.6-percent start in 2020.
Goodson’s follow-up: Iowa’s leading rusher Tyler Goodson had a breakout game against Minnesota a year ago, running for 94 yards and becoming the first true freshman to start at running back for Iowa since Greg Garmon in 2012 in that game. The sophomore currently leads the Hawkeyes with 43 rushing attempts and 233 rushing yards, averaging 77.7 yards per game. He shares the team lead with three rushing touchdowns.
Bateman’s hands: Leading an experienced receiving corps, Rashod Bateman has been on the receiving end of 24 of the 45 passes Tanner Morgan has completed this season. He averages 100.7 receiving yards per game. The reigning Big Ten receiver of the year ranks seventh on Minnesota’s all-time list with 135 career catches and 2,225 receiving yards and is fifth with 18 touchdown receptions. He caught six passes for 98 yards against Iowa last season.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (1-2, 1-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Spencer Petras;63;116;648;2;3
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;43;233;5.4;3
Mekhi Sargent;24;122;5.1;3
Ivory Kelly-Martin;9;39;4.3;0
Charlie Jones;2;38;19.0;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;13;128;9.8;0
Nico Ragaini;10;109;10.9;0
Brandon Smith;9;88;9.8;2
Tyrone Tracy;8;90;11.2;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Jack Koerner 2, Barrington Wade 2
SACKS: Chauncey Golston 2, Daviyon Nixon 2
TACKLES: Nick Niemann 25, Jack Koerner 23, Seth Benson 21, Daviyon Nixon 21, Riley Moss 18
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 10-150-15.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 4-98-24.5
MINNESOTA (1-2, 1-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Tanner Morgan;45;73;602;3;2
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mohamed Ibrahim;97;571;5.9;10
Treyson Potts;11;112;10.2;1
Cam Wiley;12;67;5.6;0
Seth Green;4;8;2.0;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Rashod Bateman;24;302;12.6;1
Chris Autman-Bell;6;162;27.0;1
Mohamed Ibrahim;6;48;8.0;0
Daniel Jackson;3;31;10.3;0
INTERCEPTIONS: DeAngelo Carter 1
SACKS: Boye Mafe 3.5, Esezi Otomewo 1, DeAngelo Carter 1
TACKLES: Tyler Nubin 21, Jordan Howden 19, Mariano Sori-Marin 17, Boye Mafe 12, Coney Durr 11
PUNT RETURNS: Preston Jelen 1-17-17.0-0, Phillip Howard 1-8-8.0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Cam Wiley 5-85-17.0-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA LB: SETH BENSON VS. MINNESOTA QB TANNER MORGAN: The ability of Iowa linebackers to dissect the intent of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan will play a role in the Hawkeyes’ chances of slowing a Gophers’ offense that averages 36.3 points and 439.3 yards per game. Benson and Jack Campbell will share responsibilities of reading keys from the middle linebacker position. Benson has totaled 21 tackles forced two quarterback hurries in the past two games for the Hawkeyes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!