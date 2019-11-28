Hawkeye gameday: Iowa at Nebraska

Kickers’ legwork

The placekicking situations for Iowa and Nebraska are about as different as it gets. The Hawkeyes’ Keith Duncan, a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as college football’s top kicker, has hit 27-of-32 field goal tries this season and is perfect in 22 PAT kicks. The Cornhuskers’ Matt Waldoch was playing club soccer earlier this fall before trying out for the team. With starter Barret Pickering out with a concussion last week, Waldoch kicked three field goals and six PATs in his college debut at Maryland.