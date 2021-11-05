Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Northwestern

IOWA AT NORTHWESTERN
WEEK 9: 6 P.M., RYAN FIELD
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 12
SERIES: Iowa 51-28-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Petras’ passes: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras attempted 51 passes in a 21-20 loss to the Wildcats a year ago, an uncharacteristic number of throws that won’t likely be repeated. After topping 62% a month ago, Petras’ completion percentage has fallen off to 58.4% following the Hawkeyes’ back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.
Wildcats’ QB shuffle: Northwestern has used three quarterbacks this season. Ryan Hilinski, a pro-style transfer from South Carolina, has started the last five games for the Wildcats but was replaced by senior Andrew Marty in last week’s 41-14 loss to Minnesota. Playing for the first time since suffering an injury in a Sept. 18 game at Duke, Marty went 10-for-16 and threw two touchdown passes and is the team’s fourth-leading rusher. Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson, a three-game starter, joins Marty with completion percentages over 60%.
Williams’ opportunity: With back-up running back Ivory Kelly-Martin sidelined by a foot injury, the 6-foot, 211-pound redshirt freshman Gavin Williams from West Des Moines Dowling will fill the complementary role to Tyler Goodson in the Hawkeye backfield. Williams has rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries this season. He’ll join Goodson in working against a Northwestern run defense that ranks 126th among 130 FBS programs, allowing 229.9 yards per game.
Joseph’s impact: The back end of the Northwestern defense is led by Brandon Joseph, a sophomore safety who became just the second Wildcat defensive player to be named a consensus All-American when he earned that honor last season after sharing the lead nationally with six interceptions. He currently leads the Wildcats with two of the team’s four picks this season and is third on the team with 60 tackles.
Dueling returners: As much as the Hawkeyes and Wildcats have struggled offensively, the Big Ten’s most productive punt return units may get some work. Iowa’s Charlie Jones has covered a conference-leading 258 yards on his 23 returns this season, averaging 11.2 yards on his returns this season. Northwestern has used a collaborative approach to cover 221 yards, the second-best yardage total. Brandon Joseph and Raymond Niro have combined for 182 of those yards in a unit which averages 18.4 yards per return.
— Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (6-2, 3-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;128;219;6;1,426;9
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;149;613;4.1;5
Ivory Kelly-Martin;44;190;4.3;1
Monte Pottebaum;13;47;3.6;1
Gavin Williams;10;40;4.0;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;31;376;12.1;2
Nico Ragaini;20;269;13.5;1
Tyler Goodson;19;182;9.6;1
Charlie Jones;13;133;10.2;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Riley Moss 4, Matt Hankins 3, Dane Belton 2, Jack Koerner 2
SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 4, Joe Evans 3
TACKLES: Jack Campbell 76, Seth Benson 57, Jack Koerner 53, Jestin Jacobs 37, Dane Belton 30
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 23-258-11.2
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 13-340-26.2
NORTHWESTERN (3-5, 1-4)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Ryan Hilinski;72;134;1;764;3
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Evan Hull;116;750;6.5;5
Andrew Clair;44;244;5.5;1
Anthony Tyrus III;50;210;4.2;1
Andrew Marty;14;72;5.1;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Stephon Robinson Jr.;30;425;14.2;2
Malik Washington;28;351;12.5;2
Bryce Kirtz;19;203;10.7;0
Evan Hull;16;116;7.3;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Brandon Joseph 2, Chris Bergin 1, Bryce Jackson 1
SACKS: Jeremy Meiser 4, Adetomiwa Adebawore 3.5
TACKLES: Chris Bergin 95, Bryce Gallagher 64, Brandon Joseph 59, Coco Azema 53, Peter McIntyre 49
PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 4-114-28.5, Raymond Niro 4-68-17.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Raymond Niro 5-72-14.4
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Northwestern LB Chris Bergin vs. Iowa RB Tyler Goodson: The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior has stepped to the forefront of the Wildcats’ defense. The one-time walk-on from Bloomfield Hills, Mich., shares the lead nationally with an average of 12.2 tackles per game. He had 19 last week against Minnesota, the most for a Northwestern player since Paddy Fisher matched that total in a 2017 game vs. Michigan State. Goodson averages 76.6 rushing yards per game for Iowa but hasn’t reached that mark in four of the Hawkeyes’ last five games.