Hawkeye gameday: Iowa at Penn State

Jack Koerner’s hands: The Iowa safety has intercepted a pass in Iowa’s last three games, extending a string of games where the Hawkeyes have had at least one interception to 11. Riley Moss and Barrington Wade join Koerner with multiple picks this season. Iowa has eight interceptions as team, second in the Big Ten to Indiana’s 11. Opportunities could exist. Penn State quarterbacks have thrown six picks through four games.

Productive pass catchers: With top projected running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain out because of health issues, Devyn Ford leads a Penn State ground game which has served as complement to talented receivers. Veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth and Jahan Dotson share the team lead with 23 receptions. Dotson is fifth in the Big Ten with 97 receiving yards per game and leads the league with five touchdown receptions. Receiver Parker Washington is the only freshman in the nation to have three 70 or more receiving-yard game.