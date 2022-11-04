Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Purdue

IOWA AT PURDUE

WEEK 9: 11 A.M., ROSS-ADE STADIUM

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Purdue by 3.5

SERIES: Purdue 50-39-3

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Aidan’s arm: Sixth-year senior Aidan McConnell is one of five quarterbacks in the nation to throw for over 5,900 yards and 40 touchdowns since the start of the 2021 season. The 6-foot-3 Long Grove, Ill., native has topped 300 passing yards in five of Purdue’s eight games this season, including his last three starts against Maryland, Nebraska and Wisconsin. He’ll be making his third start against Iowa, completing 61 of 90 passes for 657 yards and five touchdowns versus the Hawkeyes.

Iowa’s step forward: The Hawkeyes rushed for a season-high 178 yards in last week’s win over Northwestern and will be looking for continued offensive momentum. Kaleb Johnson made his second straight start last week. The true freshman is Iowa’s leading rusher with 353 yards, including 94 gained on 14 carries against the Wildcats. He averages 4.8 yards per carry.

Boilermaker backs: With returning running back King Doerue missing his fifth game of the season this week because of an injury, walk-ons Dylan Downing and Devin Mockobee have become Purdue’s primary ball carriers. A redshirt freshman from Boonville, Ind., Mockobee has rushed for a team-leading 561 yards and Downing, a Carmel, Ind., native who began his career at UNLV, is second on the team with 249 total yards.

Takeaway tally: Iowa has forced two or more turnovers in half of its eight games. Cooper DeJean, who coach Kirk Ferentz said is locked in at cornerback because of the injury that continues to sideline starter Terry Roberts, leads the Hawkeyes with three interceptions. Purdue has turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more than Iowa’s season total of takeaways. Purdue's defense is third in the Big Ten Conference with 10 interceptions and Chris Jefferson ranks second among active players at all levels of NCAA football with 15 career picks.

Australian rules: After ranking last in the Big Ten in punting a year ago, Purdue sophomore Jack Ansell has improved his average from 38.3 to 44.3 yards per punt this season. Like Iowa’s Tory Taylor, he worked with ProKick Australia to prepare for competing at the college level in the United States. Taylor averages 44.9 yards per punt heading into Saturday’s game, where strong winds are expected to be a factor.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (4-4, 2-3)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;114;205;5;1,209;3

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Kaleb Johnson;74;353;4.8;3

Leshon Williams;84;310;3.7;2

Gavin Williams;34;106;3.1;0

Arland Bruce IV;8;50;6.3;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;41;387;9.4;0

Nico Ragaini;18;223;12.4;0

Arland Bruce IV;17;177;10.4;1

Luke Lachey;11;169;15.4;2

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 3, Kaevon Merriweather 2

SACKS: Joe Evans 4, Lukas Van Ness 4, Deontae Craig 2.5, Aaron Graves 2.5, Logan Lee 2.5

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 82, Seth Benson 66, Cooper DeJean 46, Quinn Schulte 44, Riley Moss 37

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 17-125-7.4

KICKOFF RETURNS: Kaleb Johnson 11-271-24.6, Riley Moss 4-93-23.3

PURDUE (5-3, 3-2)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Aidan O’Connell;209;315;8;2,270;15

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Devin Mockobee;103;561;5.4;6

Dylan Downing;58;249;4.3;4

Kobe Lewis;28;98;3.5;0

King Doerue;27;97;3.6;3

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Charlie Jones;72;840;11.7;9

Payne Durham;39;376;9.6;4

TJ Sheffield;25;275;11.0;3

Tyrone Tracy Jr.;24;188;7.8;0

INTERCEPTIONS: Cam Allen 3, Chris Jefferson 2

SACKS: Kydran Jenkins 3.5, Jack Sullivan 3, Khordae Sydnor 3, Branson Deen 2.5

TACKLES: Sanoussi Kane 37, Cam Allen 30, Jalen Graham 25, Kieren Douglas 23, Semisi Fakasiieiki 23

PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 15-99-6.6

KICKOFF RETURNS: Deion Burks 10-213-21.3, Charlie Jones 5-78-15.6

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Purdue WR Charlie Jones vs. Iowa CB Cooper DeJean: Jones, the former Hawkeye, ranks second in the nation with an average of nine receptions per game and is sixth in receiving yards with 840 through eight games. Jones, who did not practice during Purdue’s bye week a week ago, is one touchdown away from becoming the 10th Boilermaker to catch 10 touchdown passes in a season. DeJean leads Iowa with three interceptions and shares the team lead with six pass breakups. The sophomore is third on the team with 46 tackles.