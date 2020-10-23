HAWKEYE GAMEDAY
IOWA AT PURDUE
WEEK 1: 2:30 P.M., ROSS-ADE STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 4
SERIES: Purdue 48-39-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
SPENCER PETRAS' DEBUT: The 6-foot-5, 231-pound sophomore replaces three-year starter Nate Stanley under center. Surrounded by plenty of skill in an offense which returns five of its top six rushers and its top seven receivers from a year ago, Petras has limited collegiate experience. He’s completed 6-of-11 passes for 25 yards while appearing in five games over the past two seasons.
OPENING BELL: With 2018 Paul Hornung Award winner Rondale Moore sitting out the Iowa game for undisclosed reasons, something Purdue announced Friday, David Bell steps into the forefront of the Boilermakers' passing attack. The 2019 Big Ten freshman of the year caught 86 passes a year ago, including 13 covering a career-high 197 yards in Purdue's 26-20 loss at Kinnick Stadium.
CASHING IN: With the likelihood of Purdue filling the sky with footballs, Iowa will likely counter by making plentiful use of its cash position, the hybrid defensive back/linebacker spot expected to be filled by Dane Belton. The sophomore made four starts at the position a year ago, emerging midway through the season and finishing with 33 tackles in the eight games he played for Iowa last fall. Kaevon Merriweather and Riley Moss have spent time at the cash as well during the preseason.
WHO FOR PURDUE?: The Boilermakers have had an ongoing quarterback battle in preseason camp and while a starter was determined earlier this week, Purdue coaches have decided to keep the decision under wraps until pregame. Jack Plummer started six games and Aidan O’Connell three a year ago, combining for 19 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during a 4-8 season. UCLA graduate transfer Austin Burton has also been competing for the job.
DOWN UNDER PUNTER: Iowa’s Tory Taylor is positioned to do something today he has never done before in his life – play in a football game. The 23-year-old freshman from Melbourne, Australia has never played organized football but is listed as the Hawkeyes’ probable starting punter. He replaces Michael Sleep-Dalton, another Australian who averaged 41.7 yards a year ago as a grad transfer.
- Steve Batterson
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (0-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Spencer Petras;6;10;0;25;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;134;638;4.8;5
Mekhi Sargent;119;563;4.7;4
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;11;108;9.8;3
Tyrone Tracy;6;39;6.5;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Nico Ragaini;46;439;9.5;2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;44;722;16.4;5
Brandon Smith;37;439;11.9;5
Tyrone Tracy;36;589;16.4;3
INTERCEPTIONS: Matt Hankins 2, Riley Moss 2
SACKS: Joe Evans 4, Chauncey Golston 3, Daviyon Nixon 3
TACKLES: Jack Koerner 81, Matt Hankins 58, Chauncey Golston 47, Dane Belton 33, Nick Niemann 32
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 9-96-10.7, Max Cooper 5-17-3.4
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 17-503-29.6, Monte Pottebaum 1-10-10.0
PURDUE (0-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Jack Plummer;144;241;1,603;11;8
Aidan O’Connell;103;164;1,101;8;4
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
King Doerue;130;451;3.5;5
Zander Horvath;79;377;4.8;2
Jack Plummer;62;56;0.9;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
David Bell;86;1,035;12.0;7
Amad Anderson;31;343;11.1;3
Rondale Moore;29;387;13.3;2
Kin Doerue;20;148;7.4
INTERCEPTIONS: Dedrick Mackey 3, Cory Trice 3
SACKS: Derrick Barnes 7.5, George Karlaftis 7.5
TACKLES: Derrick Barnes 63, George Karlaftis 54, Brennan Thieneman 49, Jaylan Alexander 41, Dedrick Mackey 40
PUNT RETURNS: Rondale Moore 5-36-7.2, Amad Anderson 1-7-7.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Rondale Moore 9-151-16.8, Zander Horvath 4-72-18.0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA CB MATT HANKINS VS. PURDUE WR DAVID BELL: With a healthy Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers’ passing game has a number of ways to attack the Hawkeyes’ defense. Coming off of a season which saw him intercept two passes and break up seven more, Hankins will be tested from his spot at cornerback. Bell is the Boilermakers’ top returning receiver. He had a career-high 197 receiving yards a year ago with 13 receptions against Iowa.
