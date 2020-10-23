HAWKEYE GAMEDAY

IOWA AT PURDUE

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

SPENCER PETRAS' DEBUT: The 6-foot-5, 231-pound sophomore replaces three-year starter Nate Stanley under center. Surrounded by plenty of skill in an offense which returns five of its top six rushers and its top seven receivers from a year ago, Petras has limited collegiate experience. He’s completed 6-of-11 passes for 25 yards while appearing in five games over the past two seasons.

OPENING BELL: With 2018 Paul Hornung Award winner Rondale Moore sitting out the Iowa game for undisclosed reasons, something Purdue announced Friday, David Bell steps into the forefront of the Boilermakers' passing attack. The 2019 Big Ten freshman of the year caught 86 passes a year ago, including 13 covering a career-high 197 yards in Purdue's 26-20 loss at Kinnick Stadium.

CASHING IN: With the likelihood of Purdue filling the sky with footballs, Iowa will likely counter by making plentiful use of its cash position, the hybrid defensive back/linebacker spot expected to be filled by Dane Belton. The sophomore made four starts at the position a year ago, emerging midway through the season and finishing with 33 tackles in the eight games he played for Iowa last fall. Kaevon Merriweather and Riley Moss have spent time at the cash as well during the preseason.