Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Wisconsin

IOWA AT WISCONSIN
WEEK 8: 11 A.M., CAMP RANDALL STADIUM
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Wisconsin by 3
SERIES: Wisconsin 48-44-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
New Badgers backs: Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and true freshman Braelon Allen have stepped to the forefront of Wisconsin’s rushing attack as this season has progressed. The pair combined for 289 of the 290 yards the Badgers rushed for in last week’s win at Purdue and have combined for seven efforts of 100 yards or better this season. Mellusi ranks fifth in the Big Ten, averaging 98.9 rushing yards per game.
Tyler Goodson’s totals: Against a defense which leads the nation in stopping the run, Iowa junior Tyler Goodson will work to join 15 other Hawkeyes who have rushed for 2,000 yards in their careers. Goodson enters the Wisconsin game averaging 83.7 yards per game. He needs 14 yards against the Badgers to reach that milestone. Goodson is 285 yards away from moving into the top 10 on Iowa’s all-time list.
Graham Mertz’s arm: Wisconsin all-but abandoned the passing game last week at Purdue, attempting only eight passes among the 59 plays it ran during a 30-13 win over the Boilermakers. The sophomore quarterback has completed 55.9% of his passes this season and has thrown seven of the nine interceptions that have ended Badgers drives this season. His 103.3 quarterback efficiency rating ranks 13th in the Big Ten, two spots behind Iowa’s Spencer Petras.
Jack Campbell’s stops: A run-heavy Badgers offense could position Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell for a big game. He recorded a career-high 18 tackles in the Hawkeyes’ most recent game against an opponent with a run-first, power-based approach, Colorado State. The junior from Cedar Falls is currently third in the Big Ten with 67 tackles, including 29 solo stops. Campbell has 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack this season.
Accurate legs: With two stout defenses on the field, two of the Big Ten’s more accurate kickers may be factors today. The Hawkeyes’ Caleb Shudak has connected on 11 of his 13 attempts this season while the Badgers’ Collin Larsh has been successful on 10 of the 12 field goals he has attempted. Shudak has hit 5-of-6 tries from beyond 40 yards with a career long of 51 while Larsh has only attempted three field goals of 40 yards or more, hitting two with a long of 43 yards.
— Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (6-1, 3-1)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;119;200;6;1,333;9
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;136;586;4.3;5
Ivory Kelly-Martin;43;191;4.4;1
Monte Pottebaum;10;45;4.5;1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;6;28;4.7;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;28;332;11.9;2
Tyler Goodson;18;178;9.9;1
Nico Ragaini;17;234;13.8;1
Charlie Jones;12;124;10.3;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Riley Moss 4, Matt Hankins 3, Dane Belton 2, Jack Koerner 2
SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 4, Joe Evans 3
TACKLES: Jack Campbell 67, Seth Benson 50, Jack Koerner 42, Jestin Jacobs 34, Dane Belton 26
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 19-219-11.5
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 11-280-25.5
WISCONSIN (4-3, 2-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Graham Mertz;85;152;7;945;2
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Chez Mellusi;139;692;5.0;4
Braelon Allen;58;428;7.4;5
Isaac Guerendo;23;160;7.0;1
Jalen Berger;24;88;3.7;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Jake Ferguson;22;202;9.2;0
Danny Davis III;18;241;13.4;0
Kendric Pryor;18;225;12.5;1
Chimere Dike;10;111;11.1;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Donte Burton 1, Alexander Smith 1, John Torchio 1, Collin Wilder 1, Caesar Williams 1
SACKS: Leo Chenal 5, Nick Herbig 3.5
TACKLES: Leo Chenal 51, Jack Sanborn 48, Scott Nelson 37, Nick Herbig 28, Collin Wilder 24
PUNT RETURNS: Dean Engram 12-58-4.8
KICKOFF RETURNS: Devin Chandler 4-85-21.3
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Wisconsin LB Leo Chanel vs. Iowa QB Spencer Petras: The Badgers’ inside linebacker is on a roll. The Big Ten’s reigning defensive player of the week has had eight tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in his last two games. The 6-foot-2, 261-pound junior leads Wisconsin with 51 tackles and ranks third in the Big Ten with five sacks this season. The Hawkeye quarterback has been sacked 18 times for losses totaling 131 times this season. Petras, who has now completed 59.5% of his passes and has been intercepted six times, will need to avoid costly errors.