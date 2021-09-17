Hawkeye Gameday: Kent State at Iowa

KENT STATE AT IOWA
WEEK 3: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 21.5
SERIES: Iowa 2-0
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Secondary play: Kent State and Iowa rank 1-2 in the nation in interceptions. The Golden Flashes have eight through two games, while the Hawkeyes have picked off six passes. Cornerbacks Elvis Hines and Montre Miller lead an assignment-sound Kent State defense with three interceptions apiece while Matt Hankins and Riley Moss have each recorded a pair of picks for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s ground game: Inconsistency up front and veteran opposing defenses have slowed the Hawkeyes’ attempts to gain much traction on the ground. The return of Kyler Schott from a broken foot should help the front five as Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin work to take a few steps forward with a rushing attack that is currently last in the Big Ten with its average of 112.5 rushing yards per game.
Dustin Crum’s arm: The Golden Flashes’ 6-3, 207-pound senior quarterback led the Mid-American Conference a year ago when he completed 73.2 percent of his passes and had a 12:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Through two games this season, Crum has completed 24-of-43 passes for 269 yards while carrying the ball 19 times for 130 yards. He is among nine returning offensive starters from a year ago in the Kent State lineup.
Tory Taylor’s leg: The Iowa punter currently ranks sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten with an average of 50.4 yards on 14 punts this season. He has placed six of those punts inside the 20-yard line, including four inside the 10 last week at Iowa State, and has booted the ball at least 50 yards on seven occasions this season.
Kent State’s feet: The Golden Flashes lead the nation with an average of 360 rushing yards per game and it’s no fluke. Kent State ranked third nationally a year ago with an average of 283 yards per game. This season, the Golden Flashes rushed for 226 yards in a 40-10 loss at Texas A&M before gaining 494 on the ground last week in a 60-10 win over VMI. Marquez Cooper, Xavier Williams and Dustin Crum all average at least 65 rushing yards per game.
—Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (2-0, 1-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;24;48;0;251;1
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;40;154;3.9;2
Ivory Kelly-Martin;16;72;4.5;0
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;2;14;7.0;0
Monte Pottebaum;2;8;4.0;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;6;104;17.3;0
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;4;27;6.8;0
Tyler Goodson;4;18;4.5;0
Charlie Jones;3;38;12.7;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Matt Hankins 2, Riley Moss 2
SACKS: Joe Evans 1, Lukas Van Ness 1
TACKLES: Seth Benson 15, Jack Campbell 14, Jack Koerner 10, Riley Moss 9, Dane Belton 8, Jestin Jacobs 8
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 7-81-11.6
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 4-101-25.3
KENT STATE (1-1. 0-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Dustin Crum;24;43;2;269;1
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Marquez Cooper;20;161;8.1;1
Xavier Williams;21;138;6.6;0
Dustin Crum;19;130;6.8;1
Joachim Bangda;13;91;7.0;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Nykeim Johnson;7;71;10.4;1
Dante Cephas;5;75;15.0;0
Keshunn Abram;4;29;7.3;0
Devontez Walker;3;43;14.3;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Elvis Hines 3, Montre Miller 3
SACKS: Brandon Coleman 1, A.J. Musolino 1, Jabbar Price 1, CJ West 1
TACKLES: Dean Clark 15, C.J. Holmes 13, A.J. Musolino 9, Nico Bolden 8, Matt Harmon 7
PUNT RETURNS: Daniel Bangura 1-16-16.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Nykeim Johnson 2-43-21.5
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Iowa QB Spencer Petras vs. Kent State CB Montre Miller: While the consistency has been lacking in Iowa’s passing game so far this season — Spencer Petras has completed 50 percent of his 48 passes — the junior has played turnover-free football through two games. His ability to continue that against a defense that leads the country in interceptions will be important. Golden Flashes senior cornerback Montre Miller is the reigning co-defensive player of the week in the Mid-American Conference. He picked off three passes a week ago, all inside the Kent State 20-yard line including one in the end zone.