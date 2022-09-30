Hawkeye Gameday: Michigan at Iowa

MICHIGAN AT IOWA

WEEK 5: 11:05 A.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: FOX

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Michigan by 10.5

SERIES: Michigan 43-15-4

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Iowa’ front five: Saturday’s game will be the biggest test of the season so far for the Hawkeyes’ offensive line. The Wolverines overwhelmed Iowa at the point of attack in the 2021 Big Ten title game and while Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have taken their first-round talent to the NFL, Michigan has skill. The Wolverines have 11 sacks through four games, one shy of Iowa’s Big Ten-leading total. Mazi Smith, a 6-foot-3, 337-pound senior, anchors the front four while Mike Morris at edge and Mike Sainristil from a linebacker spot lead the team with two sacks apiece.

Pinpoint precision: J.J. McCarthy will be making his first road start at quarterback for Michigan against Iowa, but the sophomore has been incredibly accurate in his initial starts under center for the Wolverines. The 6-3 La Grange Park, Ill., native has been interception free while completing 80% of the 60 passes he has attempted this season and has thrown five touchdown passes. He’s also a threat with his feet, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Remain opportunistic: With a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery last week at Rutgers combined with a second straight turnover-free performance by the Iowa offense, the Hawkeyes now have a plus-two turnover margin. Sophomore Cooper DeJean has intercepted a pass in three straight games and currently leads the Big Ten and is tied for second nationally in interceptions.

Petras’ performance: After a wobbly start to his senior season, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has found more of a rhythm as the Hawkeye offensive front makes progress. After completing 45.1% of his passes in Iowa’s first two games, Petras has hit on 58.1% of his passes in the Hawkeyes’ last two games, going 25-of-43 for 323 yards with no interceptions. He’ll need a similar performance this week.

Michigan’s big leg: If the game turns into a kicking contest, the Wolverines have 2021 Lou Groza Award winner Jake Moody in their lineup. The senior who matched a career long with a 52-yard field goal last week against Maryland has hit 6-of-8 attempts this season. He is 46-of-57 overall in his career and has not missed a PAT try in 111 career attempts. Iowa counters with freshman Drew Stevens, who has hit all four of his field goal tries and is perfect in six PAT kicks.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (3-1, 1-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;48;94;2;524;1

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Kaleb Johnson;29;174;6.0;2

Leshon Williams;49;170;3.5;2

Gavin Williams;25;84;3.4;0

Jaziun Patterson;6;20;3.3;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;16;154;9.6;0

Arland Bruce IV;10;132;13.2;1

Luke Lachey;5;57;11.4;0

Gavin Williams;5;44;8.8;0

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 3, Kaevon Merriweather 1, Terry Roberts 1

SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 3, Joe Evans 2, Aaron Graves 2

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 39, Seth Benson 30, Cooper DeJean 24, Quinn Schulte 23, Riley Moss 20

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 10-69-6.9

KICKOFF RETURNS: Riley Moss 4-93-23.3, Kaleb Johnson 3-96-32.0

MICHIGAN (4-0, 1-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

J.J. McCarthy;48;60;0;693;5

Cade McNamara;14;25;1;180;1

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Blake Corum;64;478;7.5;9

C.J. Stokes;23;112;4.9;1

Donovan Edwards;15;90;6.0;2

J.J. McCarthy;12;78;6.5;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Ronnie Bell;17;253;14.9;1

Luke Schoonmaker;10;117;11.7;1

Roman Wilson;8;196;24.5;3

Cornelius Johnson;7;117;16.7;1

INTERCEPTIONS: Rod Moore 1, R.J. Moten 1, DJ Turner 1

SACKS: Wesley Bailey 2.5, Kyonte Hamilton 1, Robert Longerbeam 1, Tyreem Powell 1

TACKLES: Christian Izien 18, Deion Jennings 18, Desmond Igbinosun 16, Tyreem Powell 15, Aaron Lewis 14

PUNT RETURNS: A.J. Henning 9-114-12.7

KICKOFF RETURNS: Roman Wilson 2-51-25.5

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Michigan RB Blake Corum vs. Iowa LB Jack Campbell: The Wolverines’ junior running back has the attention of the Hawkeye defense. Corum had a career day against Maryland last weekend. With back-up Donovan Edwards out and remaining questionable this week, Corum carried 30 times for career-best 243 yards and two touchdowns. Through four games, he leads the nation with nine rushing touchdowns and ranks fifth with an average of 7.5 yards per carry. Campbell continues to lead the Iowa defense, recording 39 tackles through four games for an average of 9.8 which ranks third in the Big Ten and has topped 10 stops twice this season to grow his career collection to seven games with double-digit tackle totals.