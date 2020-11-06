Hawkeye gameday: Michigan State at Iowa

Nixon now: Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been the anchor of an Iowa defensive front which has been solid against the run. The junior leads the nation with an average of 2.8 tackles for a loss per game and is fifth in the Big Ten with two sacks and one forced fumble through two games. He’s part of a run defense which is third in the conference in defending the run, allowing 123.5 yards per game. Michigan State has struggled running the ball, averaging 2.3 yards per carry.