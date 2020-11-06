Hawkeye gameday: Michigan State at Iowa

MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA
WEEK 3: 11 A.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 9
SERIES: Iowa 23-22-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Petras’ percentage: Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras has struggled to cement the connection with Iowa receivers through two games. He’s completed 53.9% of his 89 passes and will be looking to rebound after throwing three interceptions in the second half of last week’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern. Iowa’s issues are illustrated on third down, where the Hawkeyes’ 10-of-30 completion rate, 33%, ranks 10th in the Big Ten.
Rocky’s homecoming: Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi will be dealing with different emotions today. Growing up in Cedar Rapids and completing his prep career at West Des Moines Valley, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior has thrown for more than 300 yards in both games this season. In his first full season as a starter, Lombardi brings a 64% completion rate into his first game at Kinnick Stadium.
Takeaway tally: Turnovers have been at the core of early-season outcomes for both Michigan State and Iowa. The Spartans turned the ball over seven times in their season-opening 38-27 loss to Rutgers — fumbling five times — but played turnover-free football to stun Michigan 27-24. Two fumbles at Purdue and three second-half interceptions against Northwestern led to difference-making scores in Iowa’s 0-2 start, games decided by a combined five points.
Nixon now: Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been the anchor of an Iowa defensive front which has been solid against the run. The junior leads the nation with an average of 2.8 tackles for a loss per game and is fifth in the Big Ten with two sacks and one forced fumble through two games. He’s part of a run defense which is third in the conference in defending the run, allowing 123.5 yards per game. Michigan State has struggled running the ball, averaging 2.3 yards per carry.
Tracy’s time: With Ihmir Smith-Marsette suspended this week, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Charlie Jones are expected to be the beneficiaries of additional snaps. Smith-Marsette was on the field for 52 of them a week ago. Tracy currently has four receptions for 52 yards. Jones, a transfer from Buffalo, is expected to not only see some snaps at receiver but will be positioned to make his first kick returns in Smith-Marsette’s absence. Jones has averaged 9 yards on five punts returns.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (0-2, 0-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Spencer Petras;48;89;481;1;3
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;29;120;4.1;1
Mekhi Sargent;15;91;6.1;1
Ivory Kelly-Martin;4;29;7.2;0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;2;18;9.0;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;11;117;10.6;0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;7;84;12.0;0
Nico Ragaini;7;77;11.0;0
Tyler Goodson;7;67;11.0;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Matt Hankins 1, Jack Koerner 1, Barrington Wade 1
SACKS: Daviyon Nixon 2, Joe Evans 1, Barrington Wade 1
TACKLES: Jack Koerner 18, Nick Niemann 18, Daviyon Nixon 18, Riley Moss 16, Seth Benson 13
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 5-45-9.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 4-98-24.5
MICHIGAN STATE (1-1, 1-1)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Rocky Lombardi;48;75;642;6;2
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Jordon Simmons;28;98;3.5;0
Connor Heyward;20;46;2.3;0
Rocky Lombardi;12;15;1.2;0
Jalen Nailor;2;11;5.5.;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Jayden Reed;12;146;12.2;2
Ricky White;9;201;22.3;1
Jalen Nailor;8;152;19.0;1
Connor Heyward;7;40;5.7;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Shakur Brown 1
SACKS: Drew Beesley 1, Dashaun Mallory 1, Tre Person 1
TACKLES: Antjuan Simmons 22, Noah Harvey 20, Tre Person 15, Xavier Henderson 13, Jacub Panasuik 10
PUNT RETURNS: Jalen Nailor 2-18-9.0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Jayden Reed 5-84-16.8-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA DB DANE BELTON VS. MICHIGAN STATE WR RICKY WHITE: The sophomore, who is splitting time at safety and at the hybrid cash position in the Hawkeye defense, has eight tackles and one pass break-up through two games. He and the rest of the secondary will be challenged by the reigning Big Ten co-freshman of the week. White caught eight passes for 196 yards last week against Michigan, a collection that included receptions of 50, 40, 31 and 30 yards.
