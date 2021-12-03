Hawkeye GameDay: Michigan vs. Iowa

MICHIGAN VS. IOWA
WEEK 13: 7:15 P.M., LUCAS OIL STADIUM
TV: FOX
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Michigan by 10.5
SERIES: Michigan 42-15-4
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Hassan Haskins’ carries: The first-team all-Big Ten running back averages 102.7 rushing yards per game while leading an offense that has scored on 55 of its 60 trips into the red zone this season. A 6-foot-1, 220-pound St. Louis native, Haskins has topped 100 yards rushing eight times in his last 14 games. He leads the Big Ten with 18 rushing touchdowns this season, one shy of a Michigan single-season record. His work is complemented by Blake Corum, who runs for an average of 86.5 yards per game.
Tight end play: Both Iowa and Michigan frequently utilize the tight end in the passing game. The Hawkeyes’ Sam LaPorta is Iowa’s top receiver with 40 receptions for 486 yards. The junior has caught a pair of touchdown passes. Eric All is Michigan’s second-leading receiver, catching 32 passes for 331 yards and one touchdown. All is among 10 Wolverines who have caught at least 10 passes this season, a group led by Cornelius Johnson who has 36 catches for 587 yards and three scores.
Michigan’s QB shuffle: While Iowa plans to stick with Spencer Petras as its quarterback, Michigan will use two. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy typically both take snaps for the Wolverines. McNamara will see the bulk of the playing time. He’s completed 64.4% of his 284 passes this season, throwing for 2,301 yards and 14 touchdown while being intercepted three times. McCarthy brings more than a rushing threat to the position. He’s connected on 26-of-39 passes for 379 yards and four scores.
Accurate legs: Iowa and Michigan each feature two of the Big Ten’s top kickers and punters. The Hawkeyes’ Caleb Shudak has hit 22-of-25 field goal tries this season, perfect in 14 attempts between 30 and 49 yards and 4-of-6 tries from 50 yards or more. Michigan’s Jake Moody has been successful in 22-of-24 attempts, but most of his work has been on shorter kicks. He is 4-of-6 from 40 yards or more. Iowa’s Tory Taylor and Michigan’s Brad Robbins each average 45.8 yards per punt, although Taylor has punted 69 times and Robbins has been called upon to punt 38 times.
Tyler Goodson’s yards: Improved cohesion on Iowa’s offensive line front five has resulted in the Hawkeyes’ junior running back topping 130 yards three times in the Hawkeyes’ last four games. He averages 91.8 yards per game and grew his average yards per carry to 4.6 yards following a career-high 156-yard effort at Nebraska a week ago. Gavin Williams has seen additional snaps in recent games as well. The redshirt freshman ran for 56 yards against Illinois two weeks ago.
—Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (10-2, 7-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;137;236;6;1,532;9
Alex Padilla;45;97;1;598;2
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;238;1,101;4.6;6
Ivory Kelly-Martin;44;190;4.3;1
Gavin Williams;37;151;4.1;0
Monte Pottebaum;15;76;5.1;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;40;486;12.2;2
Nico Ragaini;26;331;12.7;1
Tyler Goodson;25;219;8.8;1
Charlie Jones;19;282;14.8;3
INTERCEPTIONS: Dane Belton 5, Riley Moss 4, Matt Hankins 3
SACKS: Joe Evans 6, Lukas Van Ness 6
TACKLES: Jack Campbell 124, Seth Benson 89, Jack Koerner 76, Jestin Jacobs 48, Zack VanValkenburg 48
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 34-288-8.5
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 23-605-26.3
MICHIGAN (11-1, 8-1)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Cade McNamara;183;284;3;2,301;14
JJ McCarthy;26;39;1;379;4
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Hassan Haskins;244;1,232;5.0;18
Blake Corum;135;865;6.4;10
Donovan Edwards;28;157;5.6;2
A.J. Henning;8;133;16.6;2
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Cornelius Johnson;36;587;16.3;3
Erick Ali;32;331;10.3;1
Roman Wilson;22;296;13.5;2
Mike Sainristil;20;301;15.1;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Daxton Hill 2, DJ Turner 2
SACKS: Aidan Hutchinson 13, David Ojabo 11
TACKLES: Josh Ross 86, Daxton Hill 60, Aidan Hutchinson 54, Junior Colson 53, Brad Hawkins 49
PUNT RETURNS: A.J. Henning 26-241-9.3
KICKOFF RETURNS: Blake Corum 17-304-25.3, A.J. Henning 6-179-29.8
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson vs. Iowa QB Spencer Petras: The Big Ten defensive player of the year has feasted on opposing quarterbacks this season. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior established a Michigan record with a Big Ten-best 13 sacks this season and he currently leads Wolverines linemen with 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and three pass break ups. Returning to action in the second half last week at Nebraska after missing two games with a shoulder injury, Petras makes his first start under center since Nov. 6. Iowa quarterbacks have been sacked 33 times this season, something the Hawkeyes must avoid.