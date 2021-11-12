Hawkeye GameDay: Minnesota at Iowa

MINNESOTA AT IOWA
WEEK 10: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 6.5
SERIES: Minnesota 62-50-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Padilla’s debut: Sophomore Alex Padilla is expected to make his first start under center for the Hawkeyes in place of injured Spencer Petras. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Colorado native has completed 52.4 percent of his 42 passes this season. He will be looking to become the 10th of the 12 starting quarterbacks during Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons to win his first start at Kinnick Stadium.
Minnesota’s ground game: With Mohamed Ibrahim, Trey Potts, Bryce Williams and Preston Jelen out for the season with injuries, true freshman Mar’Keise Irving and redshirt freshman Ky Thomas are now the Golden Gophers’ primary backs. Both topped 100 rushing yards against Maryland and Northwestern before laboring last week against Illinois. The Illini limited Minnesota to a season-low 89 rushing yards, 118 yards below the team’s season average.
Play-making defense: Returning nine starters from a year ago, Minnesota ranks among third in the Big Ten in defending the run, allowing 103.1 rushing yards per game. Linebacker Mario Sori-Marin leads the Golden Gophers with 65 tackles while linemen Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush have combined for 16 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. Both rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten in sacks. Clemson transfer Nyles Pinckney has added additional strength to the Gophers’ front, contributing 1.5 sacks.
Autman-Bell’s availability: An injury knocked Minnesota’s leading receiver out of the last week’s game against Illinois but Chris Autman-Bell is expected to be available to face Iowa. He leads the Golden Gophers with 24 receptions for 300, including a career-high 11 catches against Nebraska on Oct. 16. With Autman-Bell limited, sophomore Mike Brown-Stephens has emerged. He has 15 catches for the year and leads Minnesota with 317 receiving yards.
Consistent kicking: One team has had it, one hasn’t and in a close game that could matter. Iowa’s Caleb Shudak has converted on 12-of-14 field goal tries this season, including 5-of-6 tries from 40 or more yards. Minnesota’s Matthew Trickett, a senior transfer from Kent State where he was the Mid-American Conference special teams player of the year in 2019, has hit just 10-of-17 field goals including a 4-of-9 from beyond 40 yards.
—Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (7-2, 4-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;130;223;6;1,430;9
Alex Padilla;22;42;0;233;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;170;754;4.4;6
Ivory Kelly-Martin;44;190;4.3;1
Gavin Williams;20;81;4.1;0
Monte Pottebaum;13;47;3.6;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;34;391;11.5;2
Nico Ragaini;22;274;12.5;1
Tyler Goodson;22;207;9.4;1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;15;106;7.1;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Dane Belton 4, Riley Moss 4, Matt Hankins 3
SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 5, Joe Evans 4
TACKLES: Jack Campbell 83, Seth Benson 65, Jack Koerner 61, Jestin Jacobs 38, Matt Hankins 34
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 26-271-10.4
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 15-359-23.9
MINNESOTA (6-3, 4-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Tanner Morgan;102;171;7;1,357;6
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Trey Potts;112;552;4.9;6
Ky Thomas;72;394;5.5;2
Mar’Keise Irving;71;381;5.4;3
Bryce Williams;37;186;5.0;3
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Chris Autman-Bell;24;300;12.5;2
Daniel Jackson;17;187;11.0;1
Michael Brown-Stephens;15;317;21.1;1
Brevyn Spann-Ford;15;161;10.8;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Taylor Nubin 2, Terell Smith 1, Mariano Sori-Marin 1
SACKS: Boye Mafe 6, Thomas Rush 5.5
TACKLES: Mariano Sori-Marin 65, Jack Gibbens 60, Tyler Nubin 33, Coney Durr 32, Jordan Howden 32
PUNT RETURNS: Trey Potts 6-65-10.8, Brock Annexstad 6-54-9.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Mar’Keise Irving 5-139-27.8, Bryce Williams 4-60-15.0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan vs. Iowa DB Dane Belton: The Golden Gophers’ fifth-year senior orchestrates the Golden Gophers’ RPO offense well. He has thrown for 7,205 yards during his career and his 61.5-percent completion rate is the best in Minnesota history. Morgan toiled in a 35-7 loss to Iowa last season, completing 16-of-33 passes for 167 yards. He threw for one score and was intercepted twice. Belton and Riley Moss lead Iowa with four interceptions apiece, part of a defense which leads the nation with 19 picks on the season.