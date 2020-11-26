Hawkeye gameday: Nebraska at Iowa

NEBRASKA AT IOWA
WEEK 6: NOON, KINNICK STADIUM
TV: FOX
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 12
SERIES: Nebraska 29-18-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Running quarterbacks: Nebraska quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez have been the Cornhuskers’ top two rushers through four games. Part of a run game which ranks fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 198.8 yards, McCaffrey has averaged 79.5 yards and Martinez 65 yards per game on the ground. McCaffrey has completed 64.7% of his 68 passes, while Martinez has connected on 58.7 of his 46 attempts.
Iowa’s ground and pound: Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent are leading a ground game which has averaged 212 yards during the Hawkeyes’ three-game win streak. Goodson ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 90.6 rushing yards per game. Sargent currently averages 61.8 rushing yards per game. Both backs have rushed for six touchdowns this season, part of a collection of 15 rushing touchdowns by Iowa that ranks second in the Big Ten.
Nebraska’s adjustment: With starting inside linebacker Collin Miller sidelined with what coach Scott Frost labels a “spinal concussion” suffered during last week’s loss to Illinois, Luke Reimer, Nick Heinrich and Garrett Snodgrass are getting a look at the position this week. Reimer has 21 tackles and is third on the team with 3.5 tackles for a loss. Linebacker JoJo Domann leads Nebraska in both areas, recording 31 tackles and five tackles for a loss.
Smith-Marsette’s follow up: Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawkeyes a 24-10 halftime lead at Nebraska a year ago, helping the senior average a Big Ten all-time best 29.3 yards on kickoff returns during his career. While some opponents have shied away from kicking the ball in the direction of Smith-Marsette, he continues to lead the Big Ten and ranks 22nd nationally this season with an average return of 24.6 yards.
Deciding legs: Field goals in the final seconds by Miguel Recinos and Keith Duncan gave Iowa three-point victories over Nebraska the past two seasons. Duncan has converted on 6-of-9 field goal attempts this year including six of the seven he has attempted inside 49 yards. Connor Culp, a graduate transfer from LSU, has handled kicking duties for the Cornhuskers. He has been successful on 7-of-8 attempts this season with a long of 38 yards.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (3-2, 3-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Spencer Petras;90;162;945;3;4
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;83;453;5.5;6
Mekhi Sargent;48;309;6.4;6
Ivory Kelly-Martin;12;52;4.3;0
Charlie Jones;2;38;19.0;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;17;165;9.7;0
Nico Ragaini;15;165;11.0;0
Tyrone Tracy;13;148;11.4;0
Brandon Smith;12;115;9.6;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Jack Koerner 3, Riley Moss 2, Barrington Wade 2
SACKS: Zach VanValkenburg 3.5, Daviyon Nixon 3
TACKLES: Nick Niemann 49, Seth Benson 36, Jack Koerner 30, Riley Moss 28, Daviyon Nixon 28
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 13-155-11.9
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 5-123-24.6
NEBRASKA (1-3, 1-3)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Luke McCaffrey;44;68;434;1;5
Adrian Martinez;27;46;273;1;1
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Luke McCaffrey;56;318;5.7;3
Adrian Martinez;28;195;7.0;1
Wan’Dale Robinson;23;120;5.2;0
Dedrick Mills;31;95;3.1;2
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Wan’Dale Robinson;21;152;7.2;0
Austin Allen;12;141;11.8;0
Dedrick Mills;6;33;5.5;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Myles Farmer 2, Cam Taylor-Britt 1
SACKS: Will Honas 3, Luke Reimer 2
TACKLES: JoJo Domann 31, Will Honas 30, Marquel Dismuke 29, Collin Miller 27, Luke Reimer 21
PUNT RETURNS: Cam Taylor-Britt 4-49-12.2-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Alante Brown 3-63-21.0-0, Rahmir Johnson 3-54-18.0-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA DB DANE BELTON VS. NEBRASKA WR WAN’DALE ROBINSON: Versatility is the name of the game for these two. Belton shifts between strong safety and the cash position — the hybrid linebacker/defensive back role — on the Hawkeye defense while Robinson is lining up at both receiver and running back for the Cornhuskers. He’s rushed for 60 yards in each of the past two games for Nebraska and has caught 21 passes for 152 yards through four games. Belton has 20 tackles and leads Iowa with four pass break-ups.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!