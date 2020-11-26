Hawkeye gameday: Nebraska at Iowa

NEBRASKA AT IOWA

WEEK 6: NOON, KINNICK STADIUM

TV: FOX

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 12

SERIES: Nebraska 29-18-3

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Running quarterbacks: Nebraska quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez have been the Cornhuskers’ top two rushers through four games. Part of a run game which ranks fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 198.8 yards, McCaffrey has averaged 79.5 yards and Martinez 65 yards per game on the ground. McCaffrey has completed 64.7% of his 68 passes, while Martinez has connected on 58.7 of his 46 attempts.

Iowa’s ground and pound: Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent are leading a ground game which has averaged 212 yards during the Hawkeyes’ three-game win streak. Goodson ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 90.6 rushing yards per game. Sargent currently averages 61.8 rushing yards per game. Both backs have rushed for six touchdowns this season, part of a collection of 15 rushing touchdowns by Iowa that ranks second in the Big Ten.