Hawkeye Gameday: Nevada at Iowa

NEVADA AT IOWA

WEEK 3: 6:40 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 23

SERIES: First meeting

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Iowa’s ground game: After rushing twice for 10 yards last weekend in his first game of the season, Gavin Williams is expected to carry a heavier load in the Hawkeye backfield this week. The starting running back has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in his career. By comparison, Iowa has averaged 1.9 yards per rush during the first two games of the season.

Wolf Pack’s pick pack: Nevada safety Bentlee Sanders leads the nation with four interceptions so far this season. He’s part of a defense which has forced a nation-leading 11 turnovers through three games. Cornerback Isaiah Essissima has intercepted a pair of passes and defensive tackle Dom Peterson has recovered a pair of fumbles and leads the Wolf Pack with three sacks. Nevada has turned nine of those turnovers into points.

Petras’ options: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras continues to work on timing and footwork issues that have led to issues in the Hawkeyes’ passing game. The senior who has completed 45.1% of his 51 passes through two games could have additional options to work with this week. Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson have practiced this week and Williams presents a receiving option out of the backfield.

Big man on campus: Nevada quarterback Nate Cox is one of the biggest quarterbacks Iowa has faced. The 6-foot-9 Lafayette, La., native who has completed 55.7% of his 61 passes this season made his first start of the season last week and threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Cox is a threat to run the ball, gaining 79 yards on 26 carries. Jamaal Bell, the only player on the roster who caught a pass for Nevada in past seasons, leads the team with 14 catches.

Getting a leg up: The Hawkeyes’ offensive struggles haven’t presented many opportunities for Iowa kickers. Aaron Blom is 1-for-3 on field goal attempts, hitting from 46 yards and missing from 40 and 48, while Drew Stevens has been handling kickoffs. Nevada kicker Brandon Talton, a senior whose 56-yarder beat Purdue 34-31 in 2019, is 6-of-6 in field goal tries this season and has hit from 50.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (1-1, 0-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;23;51;2;201;0

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Leshon Williams;38;106;2.8;1

Kaleb Johnson;7;13;1.9;0

Arland Bruce IV;3;11;3.7;0

Gavin Williams;2;10;5.0;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;10;64;6.4;0

Arland Bruce IV;6;77;12.8;0

Luke Lachey;3;20;6.7;0

Leshon Williams;2;23;11.5;0

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 1, Terry Roberts 1

SACKS: Joe Evans 2, Logan Lee 1.5

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 21, Cooper DeJean 15, Seth Benson 14, Logan Lee 14, Riley Moss 13

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 7-28-4.0

KICKOFF RETURNS: Riley Moss 4-93-23.3

NEVADA (2-1, 0-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Nate Cox;34;61;0;372;2

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Toa Taua;61;246;4.0;3

Devonte Lee;31;140;4.5;4

Nate Cox;26;79;3.0;2

Jake Barlage;1;37;37.0;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Jamaal Bell;14;97;6.9;0

Toa Taua;8;81;10.1;1

B.J. Casteel;7;95;13.6;1

Tyrese Mack;6;54;9.0;0

INTERCEPTIONS: Bentlee Sanders 4, Isaiah Essissima 2

SACKS: Dom Peterson 3, James Hansen 1, Adam Weynand 1, Tyson Williams 1

TACKLES: Tyson Williams 22, Tyriq Mack 20, Bentlee Sanders 18, Jaden Dedman 11, Drue Watts 11

PUNT RETURNS: Bentlee Sanders 2-23-11.5

KICKOFF RETURNS: Jamaal Bell 7-180-25.7

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Nevada RB Toa Taua vs. Iowa LB Jack Campbell: Wolf Pack senior Toa Taua is a dual threat out of the backfield, accumulating 4,256 yards during his career including 3,332 rushing yards. He arrives at Iowa following his first 100-yard effort of the season in a loss last week to Incarnate Word. The Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell currently leads the Big Ten with an average of 10.5 tackles per game and is two tackles away from reaching 200 tackles in his career. The middle linebacker is currently 79th on Iowa’s career tackle charts.