HAWKEYE GAMEDAY
NORTHWESTERN AT IOWA
WEEK 2: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 3
SERIES: Iowa 51-27-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
The ground game: Iowa and Northwestern both prefer to build around an effective rushing attack and both are built around experienced backs. The Hawkeyes’ Tyler Goodson, Mekhi Sargent and Ivory Kelly-Martin lead a rushing attack that fumbled twice but averaged 5.4 yards per carry last week at Purdue. Isaiah Bowser, Drake Anderson and Evan Holt helped the Wildcats pile up 325 yards on the ground last week against Maryland, averaging 6.1 per carry.
Peyton’s place: Indiana graduate transfer Peyton Ramsey has settled in quickly for Northwestern, orchestrating an offense which accumulated a Big Ten Conference-best 537 yards in a season-opening 43-3 rout of Maryland. Working behind a veteran line that returned two seniors and two juniors, Ramsey connected with seven receivers as part of a 23-of-30 passing effort and rushed for 47 yards, blending skills which fit the Wildcats’ offense well.
Top tacklers: The core of Northwestern’s defense is anchored by two linebackers who rank 1-2 in career tackles among active Big Ten players. Only two players in the Football Bowl Subdivision have accumulated more than the 322 tackles fourth-year starter Paddy Fisher has collected for the Wildcats. Another senior, Blake Gallagher with 252 stops, ranks second in the Big Ten on that list.
Target practice: After leading Iowa with 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season, Ihmir Smith-Marsette didn’t catch a pass in the Hawkeyes’ season opener. Expect him to become a more active participant in the passing game in Spencer Petras’ second start. Petras did complete passes to eight receivers as part of a 22-of-39 debut that covered 265 yards.
Wind-impacted kicks: With winds expected to gust around 35 miles per hour out of the south, today’s kicking and punting games could be an adventure. Northwestern has seniors in kicker Charlie Kuhbander, a four-year starter, and punter Derek Adams, a graduate transfer from Kent State where he was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, a returning consensus All-American, is a senior while punter Tory Taylor is a freshman who averaged 44.2 yards in his collegiate debut last week.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (0-1)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Spencer Petras;22;39;0;265;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;16;77;4.8;0
Mekhi Sargent;11;71;6.5;1
Ivory Kelly-Martin;4;29;7.2;0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;2;18;9.0;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;5;71;14.2;0
Tyler Goodson;5;59;11.8;0
Nico Ragaini;4;61;15.2;0
Brandon Smith;3;34;11.3;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Matt Hankins 1, Barrington Wade 1
SACKS: Barrington Wade 1, Daviyon Nixon 0.5, Noah Shannon 0.5
TACKLES: Jack Koerner 13, Nick Niemann 8, Riley Moss 7, Daviyon Nixon 7, Barrington Wade 5
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 3-37-12.3
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3-65-21.7
NORTHWESTERN (1-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Peyton Ramsey;23;30;212;1;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Drake Anderson;10;103;10.3;1
Isaiah Bowser;23;70;3.0;1
Peyton Ramsey;7;47;6.7;1
Evan Hull;4;44;11.0;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
John Raine;5;53;10.6;0
Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman;5;49;9.8;0
Isaiah Bowser;4;21;5.2;1
Riley Lees;3;28;9.3;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Coco Azema 1, A.J. Hampton 1, Jr. Pace 1
SACKS: Adebawore Adetomiwa 1, Cameron Ruiz 1
TACKLES: Brandon Joseph 7, Rod Heard 6, Chris Bergin 4, Paddy Fisher 4, Blake Gallagher 4
PUNT RETURNS: Riley Lees 1-1-1.0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: None
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA WR IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE VS. NORTHWESTERN CB GREG NEWSOME: The Hawkeye senior was targeted on a couple of occasions but didn’t record a reception last week against Purdue, which concentrated on denying him many opportunities. He’ll likely find himself dealing with a junior who missed the Wildcats’ opener but is listed on the depth chart this week. Newsome played in only nine games a year ago, but ranked second in the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!