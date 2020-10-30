Hawkeye gameday: Northwestern at Iowa

Top tacklers: The core of Northwestern’s defense is anchored by two linebackers who rank 1-2 in career tackles among active Big Ten players. Only two players in the Football Bowl Subdivision have accumulated more than the 322 tackles fourth-year starter Paddy Fisher has collected for the Wildcats. Another senior, Blake Gallagher with 252 stops, ranks second in the Big Ten on that list.

Target practice: After leading Iowa with 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season, Ihmir Smith-Marsette didn’t catch a pass in the Hawkeyes’ season opener. Expect him to become a more active participant in the passing game in Spencer Petras’ second start. Petras did complete passes to eight receivers as part of a 22-of-39 debut that covered 265 yards.

Wind-impacted kicks: With winds expected to gust around 35 miles per hour out of the south, today’s kicking and punting games could be an adventure. Northwestern has seniors in kicker Charlie Kuhbander, a four-year starter, and punter Derek Adams, a graduate transfer from Kent State where he was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, a returning consensus All-American, is a senior while punter Tory Taylor is a freshman who averaged 44.2 yards in his collegiate debut last week.

– Steve Batterson