Hawkeye Gameday: Northwestern at Iowa

NORTHWESTERN AT IOWA

WEEK 8: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 11

SERIES: Iowa 52-28-3

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Iowa’s QB production: Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla have combined to complete 52.7 percent of their pass attempts this season, combining to throw six interceptions and just two touchdown passes while mirroring the struggles the Hawkeyes have endured on offense. Tight ends Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey have combined to catch 46 of the 98 completions Iowa quarterbacks have recorded this season.

Gallagher’s stops: Northwestern middle linebacker Bryce Gallagher is second in the Big Ten in tackles to Iowa’s Jack Campbell. Gallagher has 70 stops on the season, one fewer than Campbell and joins the Hawkeye as the only defenders in the Big Ten who are averaging 10 tackles per game this season. Gallagher has recorded 1.5 sacks this season in productive work for a defense that ranks 13th in the Big Ten in stopping the run, allowing 187.6 yards per game.

Johnson’s follow-up: Kaleb Johnson became the sixth true freshman to start at running back during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 24-year tenure when he opened for Iowa last week at Ohio State. Johnson is currently second on the team to Leshon Williams with 260 rushing yards. He has scored a team-leading three touchdowns.

Northwestern’s targets: Brendan Sullivan is expected to make his second career start at quarterback for the Wildcats. He has completed 70.7 percent of his 41 passes for 257 yards this season and is working with a pair of receivers who have each caught 40 passes, Malik Washington and Evan Hull. Both average right at 11 yards per catch. Illinois transfer Donny Navarro is the Wildcats' third-most productive receiver with 28 receptions.

Skoronski’s work: Keep an eye on the consistency of Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski. The one-time Iowa recruiting target was named to the Associated Press preseason all-American team earlier this month and has been graded by Pro Football Focus as the top pass protector in the country with a 93.0 pass blocking grad while allowing only two pressures on 278 pass-blocking snaps, a 0.7 pressure rate that ranks first among offensive tackles nationally.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (3-4, 1-3)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;93;175;5;989;2

Alex Padilla;5;10;1;32;0

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Leshon Williams;73;267;3.7;2

Kaleb Johnson;61;260;4.3;3

Gavin Williams;33;108;3.3;0

Arland Bruce IV;5;23;4.6;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;36;334;9.3;0

Arland Bruce IV;15;158;10.5;1

Nico Ragaini;14;157;11.2;0

Luke Lachey;10;163;16.3;1

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 3, Jack Campbell 1, Kaevon Merriweather 1, Terry Roberts 1, Quinn Schulte 1

SACKS: Joe Evans 3, Lukas Van Ness 3, Aaron Graves 2.5

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 71, Seth Benson 57, Cooper DeJean 42, Quinn Schulte 42, Kaevon Merriweather 33, Riley Moss 32

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 13-85-6.5

KICKOFF RETURNS: Kaleb Johnson 11-271-24.6, Riley Moss 4-93-23.3

NORTHWESTERN (1-6, 1-3)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Ryan Hilinski;141;244;6;1,576;6

Brendan Sullivan;29;41;2;257;2

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Evan Hull;125;547;4.4;3

Cam Porter;60;197;3.3;2

Brendan Sullivan;23;86;3.7;1

Andrew Clair;10;46;4.6;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Malik Washington;40;448;11.2;1

Evan Hull;40;436;10.9;2

Donny Navarro;28;224;8.0;2

Bryce Kirtz;13;165;12.7;0

INTERCEPTIONS: Xander Mueller 2, Bryce Gallagher 1, Garnett Hollis Jr. 1, Cameron Mitchell 1

SACKS: Adetomiwa Adeawore 4, Ryan Johnson 2, Bryce Gallagher 1.5

TACKLES: Bryce Campbell 70, Xander Mueller 55, Jeremiah Lewis 44, Rod Heard 32, Cameron Mitchell 31

PUNT RETURNS: Donny Navarro 4-16-4.0

KICKOFF RETURNS: Evan Hull 4-85-21.3

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Northwestern RB Evan Hull vs. Iowa LB Jack Campbell: The Wildcats’ 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior will challenge the Hawkeyes’ with his versatility. Hull has carried the ball more than twice as often as any other player on the Wildcats’ roster, ranking 11th in the Big Ten with an average of 78.1 rushing yards per game. He is also ninth in the league in receiving, catching 40 passes for an average of 62.3 yards per game. Campbell, who currently shares 38th on the Hawkeyes’ career tackle charts with Pat Angerer and Merton Hanks, leads the Big Ten with 71 tackles and has had at least eight tackles on each game this season for Iowa.