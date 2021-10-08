Hawkeye GameDay: Penn State at Iowa

PENN STATE AT IOWA
WEEK 6: 3 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: KLJB
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 2.5
SERIES: Penn State leads 17-13
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Jahan Dotson’s hands: The senior receiver will be one of the better receivers Iowa faces this season. He leads the Big Ten with an average of seven receptions per game and six touchdown catches on the season. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Nazareth, Pa., native is a technician with his precision. Dotson has caught 35 passes for 446 yards this season. He also returns punts for the Nittany Lions, averaging 7.9 yards.
Iowa’s takeaway total: The Hawkeyes have helped themselves with 16 takeaways through five games, a collection of turnovers that includes a nation-leading 12 interceptions. Adding to that total may prove to be a challenge against the Nittany Lions, who have turned the ball over just three times this season. Riley Moss with three interceptions and Dane Belton and Matt Hankins with two apiece lead the Hawkeyes, who lead the Big Ten with a plus-12 turnover margin.
Accurate arms: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has completed 67.5 percent of his passes this season and is expected to make his 25th career start this week at Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 219-pound senior from Cincinnati has connected on 103-of-153 passes this season for 1,336 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been intercepted three time. Iowa junior Spencer Petras has a 62-percent completion rate this season. Petras has completed 85-of-137 passes for 943 yards this season, throwing seven touchdown passes. He has one interception.
Run game success: Two tradition-rich run games have been somewhat consistent this season. Penn State is 10th in the Big Ten in rushing with its average of 132.6 yards per game, one spot ahead of Iowa and its average of 126 yards per game on the ground. Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee and John Lovett each average between 31.7-37.4 yards per game to lead the Nittany Lions while Tyler Goodson leads the Hawkeyes at 86 rushing yards per game.
Special differences: In a match-up of two that nation’s three stingiest scoring defenses – Iowa allows 11.6 points and Penn State 12 – special teams play may make a difference. Penn State’s Jordan Stout handles all punting and kicking duties for the Nittany Lions, ranking third in the Big Ten with his punting average of 48.5 yards. He’s also hit 6-of-9 field goals. Tory Taylor averages 47.3 yards per punt for Iowa while Caleb Shudak has hit 8-of-9 field goals.
—Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (5-0, 2-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;85;137;1;943;7
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;99;430;4.3;5
Ivory Kelly-Martin;32;153;4.8;0
Monte Pottebaum;6;27;4.5;1
Leshon Williams;11;27;2.5;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;22;263;12.0;2
Tyler Goodson;12;146;12.2;1
Nico Ragaini;11;132;12.0;0
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;11;79;7.2;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Riley Moss 3, Dane Belton 2, Matt Hankins 2
SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 4, Joe Evans 3
TACKLES: Jack Campbell 46, Seth Benson 33, Jestin Jacobs 28, Jack Koerner 25, Riley Moss 22
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 15-180-12.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 9-224-24.9
PENN STATE (5-0. 2-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Sean Clifford;103;153;3;1,336;11
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Noah Cain;59;187;3.2;3
Keyvone Lee;28;174;6.2;0
Sean Clifford;40;145;3.6;1
John Lovett;23;95;4.1;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Jahan Dotson;35;446;12.7;6
Parker Washington;25;331;13.2;2
KeAndre Lambert-Smith;13;224;17.2;1
Theo Johnson;5;111;22.2;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Ji’Ayir Brown 3
SACKS: Arnold Ebiketie 3, Ellis Brooks 1, Curtis Jacobs 1, PJ Mustipher 1, Brandon Smith 1
TACKLES: Brandon Smith 32, Ellis Brooks 30, Arnold Ebiketie 22, Jesse Luketa 22, PJ Mustipher 21, Joey Porter 21
PUNT RETURNS: Jahan Dotson 9-71-7.9
KICKOFF RETURNS: Devyn Ford 7-139-19.9
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Penn State DT PJ Mustipher vs. Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum: Two of the Big Ten’s premier linemen will help determine the outcome of today’s top-five match-up. Mustipher, a 6-foot-4, 326-pound senior tackle has recorded 21 tackles through five games including a pair of tackles for a loss. He’s playing his 40th game for Penn State this week and anchors a line that limits opponents to 111.4 rushing yards per game. A consensus all-American, Linderbaum is expected to make his 27th career start for the Hawkeyes.