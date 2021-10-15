Hawkeye GameDay: Purdue at Iowa

PURDUE AT IOWA
WEEK 7: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: ABC
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 12.5
SERIES: Purdue leads 49-39-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Tyler Goodson’s yards: With an average day — he averages 86.3 rushing yards per game for Iowa — the junior will join 16 other Hawkeyes who have rushed for 2,000 yards in their careers. Goodson enters the Purdue game 82 yards shy of that plateau and more importantly looks to help Iowa regain some momentum on the ground. The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers rank 13th and 14th in the Big Ten in average yards per carry at 3.2 and 2.8 yards respectively.
Purdue’s arms: The Boilermakers have used multiple players at quarterback, but rank second in the Big Ten with an average of 325.4 passing yards per game. Coach Jeff Brohm hasn’t announced publicly if Jack Plummer or Aidan O’Connell will start under center, but both have completed at least 66% of at least 100 pass attempts this season. Plummer has displayed greater accuracy, throwing seven TD passes without a single interception, while O’Connell is a bit more of a scrambler.
The field position game: Iowa has won this battle weekly, thanks in part to the leg of Tory Taylor. Only three teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision have punted more than the 40 times Iowa has this season. None of the others in the top 10 in punts have more than two wins. Iowa’s defense has helped that as has Taylor, who is averaging 46.6 yards per punt and has placed 20 of his 40 punts inside the 20-yard line with 12 traveling 50 yards or more. Purdue’s Jack Ansell averages 40.1 yards per punt.
Karlaftis’ activity: An improved Purdue defense ranks in the top four in the Big Ten in most statistical categories. Only Iowa and Penn State have given up fewer than the 15.4 points allowed by the Boilermakers. George Karlaftis, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound senior end, creates plenty of havoc. He leads Purdue with 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles in addition to breaking up two passes.
Petras’ follow up: Quarterback Spencer Petras made his first career start against Purdue a year ago, completing 22-of-39 passes for 266 yards, but a pair of second-half fumbles allowed the Boilermakers to overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit to win 24-20. Petras has completed 194-of-324 passes for 2,226 yards in an ongoing 12-game win streak that began following an 0-2 start last season.
— Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (6-0, 3-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Spencer Petras;102;168;2;1,138;9
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;124;518;4.2;5
Ivory Kelly-Martin;37;168;4.5;0
Monte Pottebaum;7;35;5.0;1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;5;27;5.4;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;23;271;11.8;2
Nico Ragaini;15;205;13.7;1
Tyler Goodson;14;162;11.6;1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;12;83;6.9;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Riley Moss 4, Matt Hankins 3, Dane Belton 2, Jack Koerner 2
SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 4, Joe Evans 3
TACKLES: Jack Campbell 55, Seth Benson 38, Jack Koerner 32, Jestin Jacobs 31, Riley Moss 23
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 17-182-10.7
KICKOFF RETURNS: Charlie Jones 9-224-24.9
PURDUE (3-2, 1-1)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD
Jack Plummer;82;118;0;840;7
Aidan O’Connell;66;100;5;743;4
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
King Doerue;48;221;4.6;1
Dylan Downing;34;130;3.8;0
Zander Horvath;23;89;3.9;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
David Bell;27;439;16.3;3
Jackson Anthrop;20;178;8.9;0
Milton Wright;18;217;12.1;2
Payne Durham;18;209;11.6;3
INTERCEPTIONS: Cam Allen 1, Zane Greene 1
SACKS: George Karlafits 2
TACKLES: Jaylan Alexander 28, Marvin Grant 27, Cam Allen 24, George Karlaftis 21, Kieren Douglas 19, Jalen Graham 19
PUNT RETURNS: TJ Sheffield 8-59-7.4
KICKOFF RETURNS: Marcellus Moore 4-69-17.3
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Purdue WR David Bell vs. Iowa CB Terry Roberts: The new Hawkeye in the lineup will likely be taking a midseason exam as he faces one of the Big Ten’s top receivers. Roberts replaces injured Riley Moss at right cornerback in the Iowa lineup this week, just in time to face a 6-foot-2 receiver who has torched the Hawkeyes the past two years. Bell has combined for 26 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns against Iowa. He leads the Big Ten with 109.8 receiving yards per game and averages 6.75 catches per game.