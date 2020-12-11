Hawkeye gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

WISCONSIN AT IOWA
WEEK 8: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 2
SERIES: Wisconsin 48-43-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Hawkeye rushers: Iowa hasn’t outgained Wisconsin on the ground since winning a 10-6 game in Madison in 2015, rushing 144 yards and limiting the Badgers to 86. Since that time, Wisconsin has averaged 231 rushing yards against Iowa while the Hawkeyes have mustered just 85.8 on average. Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent lead Iowa’s rushing attack, combining to average 148.1 yards per game.
Badger newcomers: Quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Jalen Berger will see their first action against Iowa. A redshirt freshman, Mertz moved into the lineup when returning starter Jack Coan broke a foot during a preseason workout. Coan is back at practice, but Mertz has completed 63.6 percent of his 118 pass attempts in four games. Berger is a 6-foot, 210-pound true freshman from New Jersey. He’s fourth in the Big Ten in rushing at 89 per game.
Defensive fronts: Iowa’s quartet of Daviyon Nixon, Chauncey Golston, Zach VanValkenburg and Jack Heflin have been disruptive. The group’s work includes 31.5 of Iowa’s 46 tackles for a loss and 14.5 of the team’s 20 sacks while creating havoc that has led to the 10 interceptions recorded by Iowa. The Badgers return starters this year at all three line positions in ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand and nose tackle Keeanu Benton. They’ve helped Wisconsin limit opponents to 72.2 rushing yards per game.
Jake Ferguson’s targets: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end has been the Badgers’ top receiver this season. The junior has more than twice as many catches as any other player on the Wisconsin roster, grabbing 23 passes for 235 yards and has been on the receiving end of half of the eight touchdown passes thrown by Mertz. Ferguson enters the game with receptions in 31 consecutive games, one shy of matching Travis Beckum’s school-record streak for tight ends.
Slippery slope: While snow is in the forecast, both Iowa and Wisconsin rely on veteran kickers. The Hawkeyes’ Keith Duncan holds a school record for accuracy, hitting 82 percent of his 61 career attempts. He has hit 12-of-16 tries this year with a long of 48 yards. The Badgers’ Collin Larsh is a junior. After hitting 12-of-18 last season, he has only attempted three field goals through four games, hitting each. His season long is 29 yards.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
IOWA (5-2, 5-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Spencer Petras;126;220;1,358;7;5
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Goodson;132;656;5.0;6
Mekhi Sargent;63;381;6.0;7
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;6;56;9.3;1
Ivory Kelly-Martin;13;54;4.2;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Sam LaPorta;26;260;10.0;1
Brandon Smith;20;201;10.1;2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;18;205;11.4;2
Nico Ragaini;17;189;11.1;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Jack Koerner 3, Riley Moss 2, Barrington Wade 2
SACKS: Daviyon Nixon 5.5, Chauncey Golston 4.5
TACKLES: Nick Niemann 69, Seth Benson 43, Daviyon Nixon 41, Jack Koerner 39, Riley Moss 38
PUNT RETURNS: Charlie Jones 19-223-11.7-1
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 7-147-21.0-0
WISCONSIN (2-2, 2-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Graham Mertz;75;118;807;8;4
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Jalen Berger;45;267;5.9;1
Nakia Watson;40;162;4.1;2
Garrett Groshek;24;96;4.0;0
John Chenal;7;73;10.4;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Jake Ferguson;23;235;10.2;4
Chimere Dike;7;121;17.3;1
Kendric Pryor;8;119;14.9;0
Danny Davis;3;78;26.0;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Leo Chenal 1, Scott Nelson 1, Titus Toler 1
SACKS: Leo Chenal 1, C.J. Goetz 1, Nick Herbig 1, Isaiahh Loudermilk 1, Scott Nelson 1, Jack Sanborn 1
TACKLES: Jack Sanborn 29, Leo Chenal 22, Collin Wilder 15, Eric Burrell 12, Nick Herbig 11
PUNT RETURNS: Danny Davis 2-9-4.5-0, Dean Engram 5-7-1.4-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Stephan Bracey 6-114-19.0-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA QB SPENCER PETRAS VS. WISCONSIN LB JACK SANBORN: The Hawkeye sophomore faces his toughest defensive challenge of the season in a Badgers team which hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown this season and is giving up a nation-low 12.3 points per game while limiting opponents to an average of 4.3 yards per play. Sanborn is the most veteran player on a Badgers defense. He has 29 tackles, including two for a loss, and has recorded three quarterback hurries and forced one fumble through four games in Wisconsin season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!