Hawkeye gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

WISCONSIN AT IOWA

WEEK 8: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 2

SERIES: Wisconsin 48-43-3

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Hawkeye rushers: Iowa hasn’t outgained Wisconsin on the ground since winning a 10-6 game in Madison in 2015, rushing 144 yards and limiting the Badgers to 86. Since that time, Wisconsin has averaged 231 rushing yards against Iowa while the Hawkeyes have mustered just 85.8 on average. Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent lead Iowa’s rushing attack, combining to average 148.1 yards per game.

Badger newcomers: Quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Jalen Berger will see their first action against Iowa. A redshirt freshman, Mertz moved into the lineup when returning starter Jack Coan broke a foot during a preseason workout. Coan is back at practice, but Mertz has completed 63.6 percent of his 118 pass attempts in four games. Berger is a 6-foot, 210-pound true freshman from New Jersey. He’s fourth in the Big Ten in rushing at 89 per game.