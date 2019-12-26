Hawkeye Huddle becomes a black-and-gold reunion

The legacy of Fry and former director of athletics Bump Elliott, who both died earlier this month, was recognized as well.

A silent Iowa Fight Song was held, with fans bowing their heads in silence to remember the contributions of Fry and Elliott as the school song was played.

“There are a lot of great Hawks here,’’ Hurley said. “It’s a fun way to celebrate another good season.’’

Now living in Dallas where he works as a terminal manager for a trucking company, Gibson gets to a couple of Hawkeye games every year but wanted to experience a bowl game as a fan and welcomed the chance for an extended weekend getaway to San Diego.

“We’re having a great time, seeing a lot of old friends and getting a chance to enjoy the city and a Hawkeye win,’’ Gibson said.

The crowd included thousands fans who either live on the West Coast or made the trip to San Diego for today’s 7 p.m. game between the Hawkeyes and the traditional Pac-12 power.

The bowl trip was a first for fan Andy Fuhrman of East Moline.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I had a chance to make it happen this year so here I am,’’ Fuhrman said.