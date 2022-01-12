Hawkeye, Illini schedules for '22 revised

A revised Big Ten football schedule for the 2022 season has changes in the dates for seven Iowa games and a change in an opponent for Illinois from a previously announced Big Ten schedule.
The conference announced league-wide schedule changes on Wednesday, including several opponent and site changes designed to prevent teams from having to play the same opponent multiple years in row at the same venue.
Illinois’ new schedule includes the addition of a game at Indiana and deletes what would have been a trip to Penn State for a third straight year.
In Iowa’s case, the opponents remain the same as previously announced but the dates for all but three games have been changed and the Hawkeyes’ bye week date has been altered as well.
For Iowa, the only three conference games that are still scheduled for the same date as initially planned are an Oct. 1 Big Ten home opener against defending league champion Michigan, an Oct. 29 game at Kinnick Stadium against Northwestern and the Black Friday match-up at home against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 25.
The new Fighting Illini schedule has date or opponent changes for all but one of nine Big Ten games. The only game remaining unchanged is a Nov. 26 league finale at Northwestern.
Iowa, which was initially scheduled to open Big Ten play at Minnesota on Sept. 24, will now visit Rutgers on that date for its first conference game.
The Hawkeyes’ game at Illinois has been moved to Oct. 8, a month earlier than previously scheduled, and instead of playing at Purdue and Ohio State on consecutive weeks as originally set, Iowa has a bye on Oct. 15 separating road trips to Illinois and a game at Ohio State now set for Oct. 22.
Iowa will play at Purdue on Nov. 5, host Wisconsin one week earlier than originally scheduled on Nov. 12 and then visit Minnesota on Nov. 19 prior to hosting the Cornhuskers.
The Hawkeyes’ three nonconference games against South Dakota State, Iowa State and Nevada on the first three Saturdays in September remain unchanged.
The Fighting Illini open Big Ten play at Indiana on Sept. 3, a date when Illinois was initially scheduled to visit Wisconsin. The Illini will visit the Badgers on Oct. 1, then host Iowa and Minnesota on consecutive Saturdays.
Following a bye week that remains on Oct. 22, Illinois will visit Nebraska, host Michigan State and Purdue on the first two weekends of November before traveling to Michigan prior to the Northwestern finale.
Illinois’ three nonconference games, all at Memorial Stadium, remain as previously scheduled beginning with an Aug. 27 game with Wyoming followed by games on Sept. 10 against Virginia and Sept. 24 against Chattanooga.