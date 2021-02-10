Hawkeye line coach leaves for Wyoming job

Iowa’s football program is the market for an offensive line coach.
Tim Polasek, who coached the position group for the Hawkeyes for the past four seasons, was introduced Wednesday as the new offensive coordinator at Wyoming.
The move will reunite Polasek with Craig Bohl, a coach he worked with from 2006-12 at North Dakota State before Bohl left to lead the Cowboys’ program.
“To reunite with coach Bohl, a true mentor of mine, is very special,’’ Polasek said in a statement. “A long time ago, coach Bohl took a chance on me and helped me learn how to be a teacher and a leader. He laid the foundation of what is my coaching philosophy and teaching style.’’
Polasek coached running backs, fullbacks and tight ends during his time with Bohl at North Dakota State before eventually working three seasons there as the offensive coordinator prior to his arrival at Iowa in 2017.
When he joined Kirk Ferentz’s staff at Iowa, Polasek coached the offensive line for the first time in his career.
“A huge thank you to Kirk Ferentz for taking a shot on an offensive coach who had never coached the O-line. I’ve learned so much in my four years at Iowa and I will be forever grateful,’’ Polasek said.
“He taught me what is really important in this business and what is just noise. In my time at Iowa, I can honestly say I learned something from him every day. Coach Ferentz and his staff exemplify what it is to be true professionals. I wish them all the best moving forward.’’
At Iowa, Polasek coached seven lineman who earned first-, second- or third-team all-Big Ten honors including three last season in first-team choices Alaric Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum and second-team selection Cole Banwart.
Three additional offensive linemen, Cody Ince, Mark Kallenberger and Kyler Schott, earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors in the shortened 2020 season.
Polasek also coached four additional all-Big Ten linemen Tristan Wirfs, a 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick who started as a rookie tackle for Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, as well as Keegan Render, Ross Reynolds and Sean Welsh during his time at Iowa.
In announcing his move, Polasek also thanked his former players for “accepting me and allowing me to help them achieve success and reach their full potential,’’ adding, “They all hold a special place in my heart. Their improvements, their journeys and their accomplishments are truly why I love coaching football.’’
At Wyoming, Polasek replaces Brent Vigen who was hired Monday as the head coach at Montana State.
“We’re excited about welcoming Tim Polasek to the Cowboy family,’’ Bohl said in a statement. “His experience coaching on the offensive side of the football is going to add great value as we continue to re-engineer and improve our offense going into the 2021 season.’’