Hawkeye offense left looking for solutions

MADISON, Wis. — Back-to-back losses have stripped the shine from the start the Iowa football team enjoyed this season.
The Hawkeyes weren’t in any mood Saturday to reminisce about the good old days three weeks ago when they were ranked second in the country.
Instead, Iowa finds itself looking for ways to regroup after a pair of eye-opening double-digit losses including the 27-7 struggle the Hawkeyes dealt with against Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes’ offense toiled throughout much of the game, manhandled by a physical, veteran defense that lived up its billing as the second-best defense in the country in stopping the run.
Iowa averaged a paltry 0.8 yards on the 30 times it attempted to rush the ball against the Badgers.
Ten of the 55 plays the Hawkeyes ran in the game ended with tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including six sacks that shaved 34 yards from Iowa’s season-low rushing total of 24 yards.
"When you see their linebackers, (Jack) Sanborn and (Leo) Chenal, their size and the physical way they play, when you see their line work, you see a good defense that is tough to deal with," Petras said.
Petras said it all boils down to one thing — execution.
"That’s what is always is. If you have 10 guys on a play doing a great job and one isn’t, it’s going to be a bad play," Petras said. "We’ve got some things to shore up and make sure everyone is on the same page."
Iowa finished with 156 yards of total offense, the first time since Iowa State limited the Hawkeyes to 173 yards earlier this season that Iowa totaled fewer than 200 total yards.
Tyler Goodson led Iowa with 27 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Petras hit 9-of-19 passes for 93 yards before Alex Padilla stepped in late in the game after the Hawkeyes’ junior quarterback suffered slight injury.
Padilla connected on 3-of-6 pass attempts and was sacked for a loss of seven yards.
"It wasn’t a good day. We have to stay together and find solutions," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We’re learning more about our players every week, and we need to keep doing what we can to put them in positions to be successful."
Petras said the situation isn’t all that different from an 0-2 start to the season in 2020 before the Hawkeyes strung together six straight wins to end the year.
"We got through that and we’ll get through this," Petras said. "There’s no quit in this team. We just have to get better, just like we did last year when we were 0-2."