Hawkeye offense left looking for solutions

MADISON, Wis. — Back-to-back losses have stripped the shine from the start the Iowa football team enjoyed this season.

The Hawkeyes weren’t in any mood Saturday to reminisce about the good old days three weeks ago when they were ranked second in the country.

Instead, Iowa finds itself looking for ways to regroup after a pair of eye-opening double-digit losses including the 27-7 struggle the Hawkeyes dealt with against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes’ offense toiled throughout much of the game, manhandled by a physical, veteran defense that lived up its billing as the second-best defense in the country in stopping the run.

Iowa averaged a paltry 0.8 yards on the 30 times it attempted to rush the ball against the Badgers.

Ten of the 55 plays the Hawkeyes ran in the game ended with tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including six sacks that shaved 34 yards from Iowa’s season-low rushing total of 24 yards.

"When you see their linebackers, (Jack) Sanborn and (Leo) Chenal, their size and the physical way they play, when you see their line work, you see a good defense that is tough to deal with," Petras said.

Petras said it all boils down to one thing — execution.