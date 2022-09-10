Hawkeye offensive woes continue

IOWA CITY – Eight quarters of football. One touchdown.

This isn’t what Spencer Petras envisioned.

Like his teammates, like many of the 69,250 fans who sat in the rain at Kinnick Stadium waiting for a comeback that never came, Petras is a little frustrated by the inability of the Iowa football team to move the ball.

Saturday, there was no win to take the edge off of the inconsistencies which have plagued a short-handed offense in the Hawkeyes’ first two games of the season.

Instead, just the sting of a 10-7 loss to instate rival Iowa State and the understanding that there is only one way to get out of the offensive hole Iowa finds itself in – start digging.

“I sound like a broken record, but the key is just improving,’’ Petras said.

The senior said he believed Iowa made progress in practice last week, progress that didn’t show as the Cyclones held the Hawkeyes to 150 total yards.

Of those, 43 came during a six-play drive in the final 38 seconds before Aaron Blom missed a 48-yard field goal attempt that went wide left as time expired.

Iowa’s work included gaining just 58 on the ground.

Leshon Williams was Iowa’s most productive rusher, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.

Iowa converted on just 3-of-11 third-down plays in the game and Petras endured a 12-of-27 passing performance while turning the ball over twice.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who led Iowa with eight receptions for 55 yards, believes the Hawkeyes’ struggles have been a collaborative issue.

“It’s on all of us,’’ LaPorta said. “It takes all 11 guys being on the same page for an offense to work. If one guy makes a mistake, the play won’t work. That’s just football.’’

Iowa players have been careful not to use injuries as an excuse.

The Hawkeyes did regain the services of running back Gavin Williams on Saturday but Arland Bruce IV was the only receiver on scholarship to catch a pass in the game.

Coach Kirk Ferentz conceded that has limited what Iowa has been able to do in the passing game.

“Realistically, but it is what it is,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve got to try to coach around that. That’s our job, to try to figure out a better way to move the football and be successful there. Right now, there’s really nothing that’s looking great and we have to try to figure it out here in a short time.’’

Ferentz was not willing to discuss the possibility of a change under center, saying all personnel discussions will begin in Sunday meetings after tape of Saturday’s game has been reviewed.

As for Petras, his plan was to watch tape and get ready to go back to work.

“The process is kind of a long and winding road,’’ Petras said. “I still have a lot of high hopes for our unit and our team. This doesn’t change any of our goals. The only thing we can’t be is undefeated. The rest of our goals are still in front of us.’’