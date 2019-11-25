Hawkeye 10@10: One memorable weekend

He hit from 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to match an Iowa single-game high he set earlier this season in games against Iowa State and matched against Purdue.

For the season, Duncan has connected on 27-of-32 field goal tries, including 12 of the 16 he has attempted from 40 or more yards.

3. Nate Stanley figures his eight-yard gain on a second-and-1 quarterback sneak epitomized the teamwork that has gone into Iowa’s success this season.

The senior quarterback plowed forward with the help of linemen, never going down before officials blew the play dead.

“The whole offensive line, all the receivers, whoever was in there, had my back,’’ Stanley said. “They were going to make sure I wasn’t getting put on my back.’’

4. Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch said the Hawkeyes’ defensive success has started with the work of its front four.

“We have a great ‘D’ line that can come up and make plays for us linebackers,’’ Welch said. “The coaches make great adjustments and the ‘D’ backs and safeties can come clean up everything else. We just roll with the pressure.’’

Iowa has held eight of its opponents to its lowest scoring total of the season.