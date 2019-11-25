Hawkeye 10@10: One memorable weekend

It was a memorable weekend for current and former Hawkeyes. From a quarterback who wouldn't go down to a dominating defensive effort, it is all in today's Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette found himself on what he described as the easy end of the 40-yard pass Nate Stanley threw on the run after avoiding a sack attempt late in the third quarter of Saturday’s 19-10 win over Illinois.
"It was a lay-up for me,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “For him, it was more of a half-court shot.’’
The completion came during a drive which led to the third of Keith Duncan’s four field goals, giving Iowa a 16-7 lead less than a minute into the final quarter.
2. Iowa's Keith Duncan was named this morning as the Big Ten special teams player of the week.
The junior was recognized by the conference for the third time in his career following a record-setting effort in the Hawkeyes' win over Illinois.
Duncan became the first kicker in Big Ten history to kick 27 field goals in a season, topping the previous record of 25 shared by five players with the third of his four field goals in the Hawkeyes' 19-10 victory.
He hit from 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to match an Iowa single-game high he set earlier this season in games against Iowa State and matched against Purdue.
For the season, Duncan has connected on 27-of-32 field goal tries, including 12 of the 16 he has attempted from 40 or more yards.
3. Nate Stanley figures his eight-yard gain on a second-and-1 quarterback sneak epitomized the teamwork that has gone into Iowa’s success this season.
The senior quarterback plowed forward with the help of linemen, never going down before officials blew the play dead.
“The whole offensive line, all the receivers, whoever was in there, had my back,’’ Stanley said. “They were going to make sure I wasn’t getting put on my back.’’
4. Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch said the Hawkeyes’ defensive success has started with the work of its front four.
“We have a great ‘D’ line that can come up and make plays for us linebackers,’’ Welch said. “The coaches make great adjustments and the ‘D’ backs and safeties can come clean up everything else. We just roll with the pressure.’’
Iowa has held eight of its opponents to its lowest scoring total of the season.
“There are different components to being great. We have the mentality. We’re going to outwork everyone else,’’ Welch said.
5. Iowa hasn’t attempted any fakes on kicks this season, but that doesn’t mean it won’t.
“We were successful with a lot of fakes last year,’’ Iowa kicker Keith Duncan said. “There have been some possibilities, but we haven’t gotten the right look at the right time. We may have some tricks up our sleeves.’’
6. Former Hawkeye Dominique Dafney created the memory of a lifetime in his final college football game.
A contributor on special teams who caught one pass for 19 yards over the past two years for Iowa spent this season at Indiana State as a graduate transfer.
Saturday, he was taking snaps in a wildcat formation for the Sycamores and carried the ball 20 times for 244 yards and rushed for four touchdowns in a 51-24 win over Missouri State.
The West Des Moines native also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the victory.
A receiver by trade, Dafney finished the year as Indiana State’s second-leading rusher with 439 yards and fourth-leading receiver with 15 catches.
In the same game, former Hawkeye Angelo Garbutt led Missouri State with nine tackles and forced one fumble.
Elsewhere, Manny Rugamba had seven tackles and Cedric Boswell added one for Miami (Ohio) in its win over Akron. Grad transfer Aaron Mends had seven tackles for Illinois State and transfers Brandon Simon had five tackles and Romeo McKnight finished with four tackles and one sack in the Redbirds’ loss to Youngstown State.
7. Saturday’s attendance of 58,331 was more than just the smallest crowd at Kinnick Stadium this season.
It was also the smallest crowd for a home Big Ten game for Iowa since 54,345 fans showed up for a game against Northwestern on Nov. 11, 2000.
8. George Kittle had a huge night Sunday to help lead San Francisco to a 37-8 win over Green Bay, highlighting the weekend work of Hawkeyes in the NFL.
Kittle caught six passes for 129 yards and scored one touchdown in the 49ers victory.
He wasn’t the only former Iowa tight end getting it done on Sunday.
Noah Fant caught three passes for 14 yards for Denver in its loss to Buffalo, a game which saw Micah Hyde finish two tackles for the Bills.
9. Geno Stone did something Saturday he had never done before in an Iowa uniform.
His sack of Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters on a fourth-down play in the final minute of second quarter was the first of his career.
Stone is the only Hawkeye this season to have at least one sack, one interception, one pass break up, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.
10. Expect a mixed bag of weather in Lincoln on Friday for the Heroes Game.
The current National Weather Service forecast calls for snow likely before 11 a.m. turning to rain and snow before noon with a transition to rain as the 1:30 p.m. kickoff nears.
A high temperature of 45 degrees is the forecast for the regular-season finale.