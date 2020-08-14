Hawkeye parents want answers from the Big Ten

The parents group asked the Big Ten to respond to its request no later than the end of the business day on Wednesday.

“As parents of Hawkeye players, we want what is best for our children and their program. We care deeply about player safety as we continue our way through a different world than it was six months ago,’’ the group’s letter read.

“The Big Ten had months to develop a strategic plan but instead chose to leave it up to each individual school creating confusion, inconsistency and no plan of action. There is time to fix the wrongdoings and come out as leaders. We strongly encourage the Big Ten to reconsider playing the fall college football season, develop a plan of meaningful action and letting these young adults be included in the decision-making process.’’

The letter concluded that the group looked forward to a prompt response and when it was delivered, they were told they would get a response from the conference office.

Many parents of Hawkeye players participated in the process and took to demonstrate their support for the effort on social media.

Nikkie Britt, the mother of offensive lineman Justin Britt, described the letter as a collaborative effort.