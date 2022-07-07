 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA FOOTBALL

Hawkeye players launch Iowa City NIL Club

  Updated
  • 0
nil club

On the Iowa City NIL Club's website, it offers fans to purchase an access pass for $199 that provides access to exclusive opportunities and content provided by current and former Iowa football players. Proceeds from the sale of the annual passes will benefit participating Hawkeyes through current name, image and likeness rules.

Exclusive access to events throughout the year are among perks Iowa football fans who join a new name, image and likeness collective organized by Hawkeye football players will receive.

Members of the Iowa team announced on social media the formation of the Iowa City NIL Club, described by the group as a “membership-based community that allows fans to access and support the players like never before.’’

On a website that belongs to the group and in a statement issued by a number of Hawkeyes, the group unveiled its plan and offered what it is calling a 2022 Access Pass, priced at $199.

For that cost, members will receive a meet and greet with participating members of the team, access to an annual NIL Club members-only tailgate, online opportunities to engage with players and access to player-created content.

Sales of the Iowa City NIL Club 2022 Access Pass will be limited to 2,000 and will be available starting in late July through the group’s website at IowaCityNILClub.com.

People are also reading…

A statement on the website outlines the group’s objectives.

“Support the players and unlock unprecedented access to in-person and digital experiences centered around the Iowa football program,’’ the group states.

According to the website, purchasing an Access Pass will provide access to message boards, chatrooms, digital and in-person events with current and former Hawkeyes, original player content and “exciting’’ giveaways.

It also plans to market its own line of merchandise.

The number of available passes is being limited to accommodate in-person experiences that are planned and passes will be good for one year only.

Fans who purchase a 2022 Access Pass will have the opportunity to purchase a 2023 pass before they go on sale to the general public.

The website also allows fans to sign up for Iowa City NIL Club early access list and is enticing fans who register before Friday with the giveaway for a Hawkeye helmet autographed by former Iowa players George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson.

The group states that proceeds from the sales of the 2022 Access Pass will equally support every team member that is participating in the Iowa City NIL Club.

If the available number of 2,000 passes is sold out, it would generate $398,000 that would be split evenly among participating Hawkeyes.

The group does not indicate how many players are participating.

But for example, if 100 players on Iowa’s current 126-player roster are participating, those players would each receive $3,980. If 50 Hawkeyes are taking part, that number would double to $7,960 per player.

The Iowa City NIL Club collective is the first to be announced exclusively benefitting the Iowa football program.

Its structure and objectives are similar to several that have been announced in recent weeks.

A group of Minnesota football players launched the Twin Cities NIL Club late last month, offering player-related content and access to select players for a $199 fee.

Its website mirrors the website of the Iowa group and says membership is a way to “ensure Minnesota is a dominant leader in the era of name, image and likeness.’’

Early last month, Michigan State players launched the East Lansing NIL Club with a goal of eliminating third parties and connecting athletes directly to fans.

Like the access passes the Iowa players are marketing, the East Lansing NIL Club allows fans to purchase multiple passes that can be re-sold using blockchain technology on the group’s website.

The collectives are allowed under NCAA rules that since July 1, 2021 have allowed college athletes nationwide to monetize their name, image and likeness in a variety of ways.

