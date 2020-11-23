Hawkeye positivity rate falls

Iowa athletics reported four positive results from among 579 COVID-19 PCR tests administered during the past week.

The 0.6-percent positivity rate for tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members are part of Iowa's return-to-campus protocol is the lowest rate in the past five weeks.

Overall since Iowa began its testing program on May 29, a total of 317 positive tests, 9,802 negative tests and one inconclusive result have been recorded for a positivity rated of 3.1 percent.

Iowa's results do not reflect the results of daily rapid antigen surveillance testing of football and men's and women's basketball personnel. Whenever one of those tests is positive, a PCR test follows and the results are reflected in the numbers released by Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.