Hawkeye receivers keeping the foot on the gas

IOWA CITY — Nico Ragaini notices the difference when he steps on the practice field.

The smiles are more frequent. The intensity has grown. All of a sudden, football is fun again.

That’s what winning back-to-back games coming off a three-game losing streak has done for the University of Iowa football team.

“There’s definitely more energy. Nobody ever gave up, but with a win, it’s always easier to push forward," Ragaini said.

The Hawkeyes aren’t the only team attempting to do that this week.

Wisconsin, which visits Iowa at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, brings its own two-game win streak to Kinnick Stadium in a matchup of preseason favorites in the Big Ten West Division who are working to overcome slow starts.

The reasons are varied, but early-season injuries in a receiving corps already short on depth have been a factor for Iowa.

Breaking a bone in a foot during preseason camp kept Ragaini — the top returning wide receiver on the Iowa roster from a year ago — off the field for the first two games of his senior season.

Diante Vines, who broke a bone in his wrist in fall camp after thriving in spring practices, has caught five passes since returning three games ago and was on the field for 50 snaps in the Hawkeyes’ 24-3 win at Purdue last week.

“It’s been a dream to play football, getting back on the field and getting my chance to play has been really fun," Vines said. “I’m glad they trust me enough to put me out there like that."

Vines said the Hawkeyes' recent success has added to Iowa's collective confidence.

"Things are finally fitting together for us," Vines said. "We're contributing, doing our part."

Keagan Johnson, positioned for a starting role after catching 18 passes last season as a freshman, has played in one game because of injury and injuries have impacted the availability of redshirt freshman Brody Brecht.

That all added to the workload sophomore Arland Bruce IV was tasked with after catching 25 passes a year ago.

While Johnson continues to attempt to work his way back from what coach Kirk Ferentz has called “multiple issues" and Brecht is expected back this week after missing the Purdue game, Ragaini and Bruce have been Iowa’s most productive receivers with a combined 38 receptions.

“We’re getting better every week as an offense and the exciting thing is that we still have a lot of room to grow," Ragaini said. “We’re not happy with a 5-4 record, but we’re doing what we can to keep our foot on the gas."

That’s been easier said than done in a position group that can be a challenge to recruit at Iowa.

“You have to be a unique young man to play here," receivers coach Kelton Copeland said Wednesday.

“If you’re the type of guy that is driven by stats, touches, targets, highlights, those type of accolades, personal awards, this isn’t the place for you. It’s just not because quite frankly you’re probably not going to get the targets that you think you should get."

Copeland said rival recruiters frequently tell prospects that the Hawkeyes only line up in one- or two-receiver sets or that all Iowa receivers do is block.

“Anybody who is really paying attention that really knows football knows that is not the case," Copeland said. “We’ve been a balanced offense for five years straight."

Copeland would like to have a full complement of receivers to work with and would welcome Johnson’s return.

“I know for a fact that this young man is doing everything he can to get back on the field," said Copeland, noting Johnson has been practicing this week said. “Hopefully he will get back on the field this season and if not, so be it. It’s the way God chose it to be and we’ll look forward to what happens in bowl prep and God willing we make it to a bowl game, we’ll see happens there."

Copeland said Johnson, who caught two passes and played 15 snaps in Iowa’s win over Nevada, “is on the right track.

“He’s working his butt off and he was out there today trying to get better and improve," Copeland said.