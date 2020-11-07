Hawkeye rushing attack bounces back

The Hawkeyes’ ability to effectively move the ball on the ground facilitated the 15-of-27 effort for 167 yards that quarterback Spencer Petras had in the passing game.

"It felt good to come out and run it against somebody like we did after two weeks of coming up short," Jackson said. "Guys played their butts off and concentrated on finishing everything, getting that extra 1 or 2 yards and doing the little details that make a difference."

Iowa accomplished that with Mark Kallenberger and Cody Ince starting on the offensive line in place of injured Coy Cronk and Kyler Schott.

"Guys did their jobs," Jackson said. "We’ve been so close the last couple games. We had to keep pushing."

With Iowa grabbing a 35-0 lead by halftime, the Hawkeyes were able to spread things out offensively in the second half.

Goodson was one of seven players to carry the ball for Iowa, work that included 38 yards by receiver Charlie Jones, 31 yards from Mekhi Sargent and 28 yards on the first eight carries of true freshman Gavin Williams’ career.

"This was a good game for us to build some confidence," Goodson said. "Being 0-2 was frustrating. We knew what we were capable of. It was just a matter of coming out and doing it and we got that done."

