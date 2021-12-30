Hawkeye secondary savors primary role together

“They force you to be disciplined, to be on top of your game,’’ Moss said. “This is one of those games where our experience should help. We understand the eye discipline and just what it takes to deal with that type of attack.’’

Parker said the Hawkeyes from front to back on defense will need one of their better efforts of the season if Iowa hopes to add to its 10-3 record.

He compares the Wildcats’ offensive line to the one Iowa dealt with against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game and said skill in quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez and a group of receivers led by Wan’Dale Robinson creates multiple challenges.

“That’s what they want to do, run the ball, play-action pass and boots,’’ Parker said. “We are really going to have to be eye disciplined and we are going to have to make some tackles, make sure everybody has gap integrity and make sure we leverage the ball and probably pursue the ball a bit.’’

It’s the type of test that a veteran Hawkeye secondary welcomes as its final exam together.

“It’s definitely going to be exciting to go out there and compete with everyone,’’ Merriweather said. “Good to be out there with guys I’ve known every before we started calling ourselves ‘The Doughboyz.’ Being out there with the guys one last time is going to be surreal.’’

