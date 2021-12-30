Hawkeye secondary savors primary role together

ORLANDO — Together, they’ve made the Iowa secondary a primary contributor to the Hawkeyes’ football success.
Saturday, the group that has helped Iowa lead the nation with 24 interceptions will enjoy being together and working together one last time.
“It’s a brotherhood in there,’’ Iowa free safety Jack Koerner said.
They arrived as scholarship athletes and walk-ons, from big cities and small towns, and as 15th-ranked Iowa prepares for a noon match-up against 22nd-ranked Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, they’ll take on their next challenge together.
Koerner joins cornerbacks Riley Moss and Matt Hankins as seniors in a group that also includes juniors Kaevon Merriweather, Dane Belton and Terry Roberts and sophomore Jermari Harris as major contributors throughout the season.
Injuries will continue to keep Hankins and Roberts on the sideline against the Wildcats, but their continued contributions are still making a difference and helping younger Hawkeyes develop.
“Matt’s not out there now, but he’s still helping us all,’’ Merriweather said. “The things he sees with the experience he’s had makes a major difference.’’
Koerner recalls arriving on campus the same day as Hankins in 2017.
“We have seen our relations grow over the years, not just on the field but off of it as well. Obviously the same with Riley,’’ Koerner said. “Pretty much the whole room. The last two or three years, the room has really came together. There is a lot of camaraderie in there.’’
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker not only sees that, he hears it.
For a coach in his 23rd season at Iowa, it’s the way Hawkeye defensive backs talk and work together that impresses him the most about a unique group.
“I’ve been very blessed being at Iowa for a long time and the last well-knit, connected group of guys that we’ve had on the back end, you probably have to go back to 2015,’’ Parker said, referencing a group that helped Iowa craft an unbeaten regular season that year.
This group, Parker said, shares rare, but welcomed traits.
“You go into the room and talk to guys, watch film and have good conversations about the game of football,’’ Parker said. “This group that I’ve been coaching the last two or three years are very experienced guys and has a lot of resemblance to the team of 2015 which was a pretty remarkable year.’’
The players in the 2021 Hawkeye secondary have accomplished some remarkable things as well.
Belton led the Big Ten with five interceptions, tied for second in the nation.
Moss picked off fourth passes while Hankins and Harris each have three among a collection of 11 Hawkeyes who have intercepted at least once pass this season.
Hankins and Moss, named the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year, earned all-American recognition.
“Winning 10 games, it has a lot to do with the leadership that those guys have provided in the back end and understanding what we have to do,’’ Parker said. “I think they have done a great job with that.’’
Koerner credits Parker with bringing it all together.
“When we are in that room or on that field, we are all just thinking about football,’’ Koerner said. “We are locked in and trying to do what’s best for each other.’’
Merriweather said that level of cohesion has helped bring it all together.
“These guys, they’re my brothers,’’ Merriweather said. “We know where everybody is going to be, have that sense, and it allows us to work together.’’
That togetherness will be important against Kentucky.
The Wildcats are one of the most balanced opponents the Hawkeyes have faced this season, one of eight teams in the country to average more than 200 rushing yards and 225 passing yards per game.
“They force you to be disciplined, to be on top of your game,’’ Moss said. “This is one of those games where our experience should help. We understand the eye discipline and just what it takes to deal with that type of attack.’’
Parker said the Hawkeyes from front to back on defense will need one of their better efforts of the season if Iowa hopes to add to its 10-3 record.
He compares the Wildcats’ offensive line to the one Iowa dealt with against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game and said skill in quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez and a group of receivers led by Wan’Dale Robinson creates multiple challenges.
“That’s what they want to do, run the ball, play-action pass and boots,’’ Parker said. “We are really going to have to be eye disciplined and we are going to have to make some tackles, make sure everybody has gap integrity and make sure we leverage the ball and probably pursue the ball a bit.’’
It’s the type of test that a veteran Hawkeye secondary welcomes as its final exam together.
“It’s definitely going to be exciting to go out there and compete with everyone,’’ Merriweather said. “Good to be out there with guys I’ve known every before we started calling ourselves ‘The Doughboyz.’ Being out there with the guys one last time is going to be surreal.’’