Hawkeye seniors chase one last obstacle

"It’s still a typical Wisconsin team, very physical, very strong," Niemann said. "We know they’ll try to run the ball right at us. We’ll have to be at our best."

The Hawkeyes talked a lot about the need to put a complete 60-minute game together, something they say they have not accomplished yet this season.

"We need our best game of the year," senior cornerback Matt Hankins said. "They always come ready to be play. We know it will be a dogfight."

Experience has taught those seniors well, coach Kirk Ferentz said.

"We’ve had some great games with them over the years. I do know that if you’re going to beat them, you have to beat them because they will not beat themselves," Ferentz said.

"It’s not easy and we have to play our absolute best game. … Bottom line, they’re the winningest team on our side of the bracket the last four years."

Iowa will take time prior to the start of the game to recognize the 22 seniors on its roster prior to what may or may not be their final game at Kinnick Stadium.

The Big Ten still has not announced what next week’s Champions Week will look like and whether Iowa might have a chance to host an additional game this season.