Hawkeye seniors facing one last obstacle

Before calling it a Kinnick career, the 22 seniors on the Iowa football team are focused on some unfinished business this week.
Wisconsin is the only Big Ten Conference team the Hawkeyes have not defeated during their time at Iowa, and that is among a multitude of reasons Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. regular-season finale at Kinnick Stadium is important to the fifth-year players in the program.
"This is a big deal for us," linebacker Nick Niemann said Tuesday. "It’s a trophy game, a game against one of our Big Ten rivals and in a lot of ways it is for bragging rights in the Big Ten West. Having not beaten them so far, that adds a little something extra. It’s our last chance."
Wisconsin has won seven of the last eight games between the teams, including a 24-22 decision last season at Camp Randall Stadium.
Iowa’s lone victory over the Badgers during that stretch came in the Hawkeyes’ 2015 conference opener by a 10-6 score.
Senior offensive tackle Alaric Jackson doesn’t expect it to be any easier for Iowa now than it was then.
"They’ve done a good job of controlling the line against us and they’re good up front again. It seems like they always are," Jackson said.
With its season interrupted twice because of COVID-19 issues, Wisconsin has had three games canceled this season and brings only a 2-2 record into the game against an Iowa team looking to extend its five-game win streak following an 0-2 start to the season.
"It’s still a typical Wisconsin team, very physical, very strong," Niemann said. "We know they’ll try to run the ball right at us. We’ll have to be at our best."
The Hawkeyes talked a lot about the need to put a complete 60-minute game together, something they say they have not accomplished yet this season.
"We need our best game of the year," senior cornerback Matt Hankins said. "They always come ready to play. We know it will be a dogfight."
Experience has taught those seniors well, coach Kirk Ferentz said.
"We’ve had some great games with them over the years. I do know that if you’re going to beat them, you have to beat them because they will not beat themselves," Ferentz said.
"It’s not easy and we have to play our absolute best game. … Bottom line, they’re the winningest team on our side of the bracket the last four years."
Iowa will take time prior to the start of the game to recognize the 22 seniors on its roster prior to what may or may not be their final game at Kinnick Stadium.
The Big Ten still has not announced what next week’s Champions Week will look like and whether Iowa might have a chance to host an additional game this season.
Beyond that because of the coronavirus situation, the NCAA has given all seniors an additional year of eligibility if they choose to take it.
Ferentz said Iowa coaches have not approached that subject with players since informing them of the possibility prior to the start of the season, expecting to discuss things further in January after the season concludes.
A number of Hawkeyes have said they expect to move forward with pursuing possibilities at the next level. Niemann, Jackson and kicker Keith Duncan all said Tuesday this will likely be their final game at Kinnick, adding to the significance.
"It’s been a unique year and we would welcome all of them back," Ferentz said. "There may be a few who might be interested, but I also know everybody has a clock. … At least guys have an option this year."
Ferentz welcomes the chance to recognize the 22 players, even if Big Ten protocols will not permit them to be joined on the field by their parents as is traditionally the case.
"It’s not going to be a normal senior day on a lot of levels, the virtual world we’re living in," Ferentz said. "Nonetheless, it will be really good for them to get recognized."
