Hawkeye seniors finish with a record-setting legacy

"When the goal we’ve had since January of winning a Big Ten championship was taken because we didn’t play well enough in a couple of games, we set our sights on a new goal," Stanley said.

"Everybody bought in. Everybody had bought in since January. Every single person bought into what we wanted to do. Every single one of those 19 seniors showed a great example of what to do and how to get there."

When Iowa needed to move the chains on third down against USC, freshman tight end Sam LaPorta stepped up on consecutive third-quarter opportunities and delivered.

Brandon Smith in the first and second quarter and Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter did the same.

When the Hawkeyes needed a stop after USC surprised Iowa with an onside kick in the third quarter, a Nick Niemann sack led to a punt which put the ball back in Hawkeye hands.

That came after Ihmir Smith-Marsette moved Iowa ahead stay with a 98-yard kickoff return that broke a 14-14 tie.

"Everybody responded," Stanley said. "It’s just extremely important to reap the harvest, really."

Iowa did just that in every segment of the game against USC.

Trojans coach Clay Helton said he wasn’t surprised.