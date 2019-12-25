Hawkeye seniors near the finish line

Thought process: Iowa safety Geno Stone may or may not be playing his final game for the Hawkeyes this week.

Stone joined offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa in seeking the opinion of the NFL Draft Advisory Board.

All three are waiting until after the bowl to receive feedback and make a decision on whether to use their final year of eligibility or follow the lead of Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, Amani Hooker and Anthony Nelson a year ago in leaving early for NFL opportunities.

"It’s kind of an ongoing thing," Stone said. "I could come back or go, and it probably wouldn’t make that much of a difference one way or the other. I just have to figure it all out once the season is over, and really, that’s where it is at. I haven’t put a ton of thought into it yet."

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker suspects that Stone and Hooker have talked things over.

"Geno and Amani are tight," Parker said. "Obviously there have been some conversations and they’re still friends. We’ve talked about it a bit, but nothing has been decided at this point."

Three-feat: Iowa kicker Keith Duncan said he is ready to contribute whatever he can to the Hawkeyes’ offensive effort Friday.