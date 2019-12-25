Hawkeye seniors near the finish line

SAN DIEGO — One last practice stands between the Iowa football team and Friday’s Holiday Bowl match-up against USC.
"It goes by fast," Iowa senior offensive guard Landan Paulsen said. "There’s always been that next game to prepare for, that opponent to study, but this is the last college game for the seniors. The past couple of weeks, they’ve been a bit of a blur."
Paulsen, one of nine Hawkeye seniors listed as probable starters for the 7 p.m. game, said bowl preparation has gone well.
Iowa’s experience in winning in the Pinstripe and Outback bowls the past two seasons has provided a blueprint that has guided the Hawkeyes.
"We want to go out with a third straight bowl win," defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. "That’s an important legacy for our senior class. We want to finish with a win and send the guys coming back into next season with some momentum."
The Hawkeyes will put the finishing touches on their game plan for the match-up with the Trojans today with one final scheduled practice of the season.
"When you get here, the upperclassmen talk about making sure to appreciate every day because it goes by fast," Iowa senior offensive guard Levi Paulsen said. "At the time, it’s like, yeah, sure, but they were right. It does go by fast and you want to make sure that last time out is a good one."
Thought process: Iowa safety Geno Stone may or may not be playing his final game for the Hawkeyes this week.
Stone joined offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa in seeking the opinion of the NFL Draft Advisory Board.
All three are waiting until after the bowl to receive feedback and make a decision on whether to use their final year of eligibility or follow the lead of Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, Amani Hooker and Anthony Nelson a year ago in leaving early for NFL opportunities.
"It’s kind of an ongoing thing," Stone said. "I could come back or go, and it probably wouldn’t make that much of a difference one way or the other. I just have to figure it all out once the season is over, and really, that’s where it is at. I haven’t put a ton of thought into it yet."
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker suspects that Stone and Hooker have talked things over.
"Geno and Amani are tight," Parker said. "Obviously there have been some conversations and they’re still friends. We’ve talked about it a bit, but nothing has been decided at this point."
Three-feat: Iowa kicker Keith Duncan said he is ready to contribute whatever he can to the Hawkeyes’ offensive effort Friday.
"Three, three, three, it adds up," said the junior, who converted on a Big Ten record 29-of-34 field goal attempts this season. "It will be like every other game this season. I’ll be ready to go when I’m needed. That’s the plan."
Duncan will be kicking on a grass surface in the bowl game.
Despite a 100-percent chance for rain today, he isn’t concerned about the condition of the turf, recalling the four field goals he kicked on a rain-slickened surface at Iowa State earlier this season.
"You just have to be ready to go out and do your job, regardless of the conditions," Duncan said. "I’ll be ready."
USC back sits: Injuries have led USC to a rotation of tailbacks this season and impacted an offense that has skewed more toward the pass as the year has progressed.
The Trojans were hoping that freshman Markese Stepp would return for the Holiday Bowl after undergoing surgery to repair an ankle injury in late October.
Stepp had rushed for 307 yards in six games before suffering the injury but hasn’t practiced this week.
On the mend: Wide receiver Oliver Martin and Logan Lee, a freshman defensive lineman from Orion who is redshirting this season, were among a handful of Hawkeyes who weren’t in pads for the Hawkeyes’ practice on Tuesday.
Both participated in warm-ups but left the field for the training room at Mesa College when drill work began, typical for players dealing with minor injuries.