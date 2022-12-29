Hawkeye seniors stick together until the end

Jack Campbell will end his University of Iowa football career the same way he started it – by remaining true to his word.

The Butkus Award-winning linebacker is one of six seniors on defense who will make what could be their final starts for the Hawkeyes in Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

"When I signed a letter of intent to come to Iowa, I signed up to play in every game I was healthy enough to play in and to consider not playing in the bowl, that just didn’t seem right to me," Campbell said.

While he said that he respects decisions made by others to opt out of the 11 a.m. game at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Campbell viewed opting to take the field against Kentucky as the best thing he could do with this year’s team.

"It means a lot to me. Iowa is a very special place, a unique place, and it says something that a lot of guys wanted to play one more game together," Campbell said. "I wanted to play one more game for coach Kirk Ferentz and more importantly, I wanted to be there with my teammates and play for each other. There’s some real meaning to that and I’m excited to go out there and compete."

Cornerback Riley Moss understands.

The rematch against a Kentucky team that edged Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day comes one day shy of a year since Moss thought he might be playing in his final game as a Hawkeye.

Days later, he chose to use the additional year of eligibility the NCAA offered to all players impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and in retrospect, Moss is glad he did.

"When I decided to stay last year, I did it because this is the one and only opportunity that I’ll have in my life to wear the black and gold and I’m so happy I made that choice," Moss said. "I’m excited to have one more chance to go out with the boys and hopefully wrap up my career with a win."

Safety Kaevon Merriweather is the only Iowa starter who opted out of playing the in the game to begin NFL draft preparations.

The All-Big Ten choice was part of a Hawkeye defense which has created its own legacy, something Campbell and Moss both appreciate.

Iowa has allowed opponents just 4.10 yards per play, the fewest yards surrendered per play by any defense this season in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The 7-5 Hawkeyes have given up fewer than 200 yards in five games and have held opponents to 13 or fewer points nine times.

Eight of those opponents have totaled 10 or fewer points, something the Hawkeyes last accomplished in 1929.

Iowa limited eight opponents to under 100 rushing yards, held all 12 opponents below their season offensive yardage average and held 10 teams below their season scoring average.

"We’ve done a lot of good things together, and the guys who are here, they want to experience that again," Moss said. "It’s kind of different playing Kentucky again in a bowl for a second straight year but that’s fine. There’s still a bit of a bitter taste from that game last year, the way it ended, so a second chance here.’’

And the chance to collect one more memory.

"It’s crazy how fast it goes by," senior defensive end John Waggoner said. "The last game, it’s here. It seems like I just got here and now this is it. I’m glad we are here and have the chance to take on an excellent opponent."

Waggoner said that stuck with him as much as anything from last year's Citrus Bowl experience.

"They’re an SEC team. They’re fast and they’re physical and we have to be ready for that," Waggoner said.

Being ready won’t be an issue for senior defensive tackle Noah Shannon.

While he continues to contemplate returning for the additional year of eligibility he has an opportunity to utilize, Shannon said it hit him last weekend that this could also be the conclusion of his college career.

"Our practice on Christmas Eve back at the (indoor) facility, our last practice in Iowa City, it hit me that that might be the last time that I practiced there, the last time that (defensive line coach Kelvin) Bell coached me there," Shannon said. "It felt weird and then I thought back to my freshman year when Matt Nelson and Sam Brincks were seniors, how they were talking then about wanting that last game to be the best. I see that now. It’s the last time this team will be together."

That is what brought Campbell and his teammates back.

"One last chance to put that Tigerhawk on the side of my head and compete as a Hawkeye," said Campbell. "When you’re as invested as we all have been, that chance means an awful lot."