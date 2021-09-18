Hawkeye statistics: Iowa-Kent State

STATISTICS
Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Kent State;7;0;0;0;--;7
Iowa;9;7;7;7;--;30
First quarter
IA – Safety. Dustin Crum sacked for a 15-yard loss by Jack Campbell, Zach VanValkenburg. Time remaining – 8:03. Score – Iowa 2-0
IA – Tyler Goodson 46-yard run (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 3 plays, 55 yards, 1:29. Time remaining – 6:34. Score – Iowa 9-0
KS – Keshunn Abram 23-yard pass from Dustin Crum (Andrew Glass kick), Drive – 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:34. Time remaining – 5:00. Score – Iowa 9-7
Second quarter
IA – Sam LaPorta 5-yard pass from Spencer Petras (Shudak kick). Drive – 20 plays, 95 yards, 8:38. Time remaining – 0:19. Score – Iowa 16-7
Third quarter
IA – Goodson 35-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:05. Time remaining – 0:32. Score – Iowa 23-7
Fourth quarter
IA – Goodson 2-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 4 plays, 64 yards, 1:30. Time remaining – 1:30. Score – Iowa 30-7
A – 61,932
;KS;IA
First downs;17;21
Rushes-yards;41-79;38-206
Passing yards;185;212
Comp-Att-Int;16-23-0;26-37-0
Total yards;264;418
Return yards;0;0
Punts-avg.;7-31.6;5-47.6
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;6-47;8-73
Possession time;23:22;36:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Kent State, Marquez Cooper 10-38, Bryan Bradford 8-28, Xavier Williams 9-27, Joachim Bangda 1-5, Collin Schlee 1-3, Dustin Crum 12-(-22), Iowa, Tyler Goodson 22-153, Ivory Kelly-Martin 6-19, Gavin Williams 4-17, Leshon Williams 4-13, Spencer Petras 1-5, Charlie Jones 1-(-1)
Passing – Kent State, Crum 16-23-0-185-1; Iowa, Petras 25-36-0-209-1, Tory Taylor 1-1-0-3-0
Receiving – Kent State, Keshunn Abram 6-138, Nykeim Johnson 5-28, Dante Cephus 2-8, Luke Floreia 1-5, Cooper 1-0; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 7-65, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 5-16, Nico Ragaini 4-54, G. Williams 3-14, Goodson 2-9, Monte Pottebaum 2-2, Kelly-Martin 1-11, Jackson Ritter 1-8, Arland Bruce 1-6
Tackle leaders – Kent State, Adin Huntington 1-6-7, Dean Clark 4-1-5, Keith Sherald 4-1-5, Mandela Lawrence-Burke 4-1-5, Montre Miller 4-1-5; Iowa, Jack Campbell 3-8-11, Jestin Jacobs 3-5-8, Jack Koerner 5-2-7, Lukas Van Ness 1-6-7, Riley Moss 6-0-6
THE SEASON
Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Sept. 25;Colorado State, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Penn State, TBA
Oct. 16;Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Nov. 6;at Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA
Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.