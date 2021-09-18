 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeye statistics: Iowa-Kent State
0 Comments
agate

Hawkeye statistics: Iowa-Kent State

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawkeyes logo

STATISTICS

Iowa 30, Kent State 7

Kent State;7;0;0;0;--;7

Iowa;9;7;7;7;--;30

First quarter

IA – Safety. Dustin Crum sacked for a 15-yard loss by Jack Campbell, Zach VanValkenburg. Time remaining – 8:03. Score – Iowa 2-0

IA – Tyler Goodson 46-yard run (Caleb Shudak kick). Drive – 3 plays, 55 yards, 1:29. Time remaining – 6:34. Score – Iowa 9-0

KS – Keshunn Abram 23-yard pass from Dustin Crum (Andrew Glass kick), Drive – 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:34. Time remaining – 5:00. Score – Iowa 9-7

Second quarter

IA – Sam LaPorta 5-yard pass from Spencer Petras (Shudak kick). Drive – 20 plays, 95 yards, 8:38. Time remaining – 0:19. Score – Iowa 16-7

Third quarter

IA – Goodson 35-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:05. Time remaining – 0:32. Score – Iowa 23-7

Fourth quarter

IA – Goodson 2-yard run (Shudak kick). Drive – 4 plays, 64 yards, 1:30. Time remaining – 1:30. Score – Iowa 30-7

A – 61,932

;KS;IA

First downs;17;21

Rushes-yards;41-79;38-206

Passing yards;185;212

Comp-Att-Int;16-23-0;26-37-0

Total yards;264;418

Return yards;0;0

Punts-avg.;7-31.6;5-47.6

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-yards;6-47;8-73

Possession time;23:22;36:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Kent State, Marquez Cooper 10-38, Bryan Bradford 8-28, Xavier Williams 9-27, Joachim Bangda 1-5, Collin Schlee 1-3, Dustin Crum 12-(-22), Iowa, Tyler Goodson 22-153, Ivory Kelly-Martin 6-19, Gavin Williams 4-17, Leshon Williams 4-13, Spencer Petras 1-5, Charlie Jones 1-(-1)

Passing – Kent State, Crum 16-23-0-185-1; Iowa, Petras 25-36-0-209-1, Tory Taylor 1-1-0-3-0

Receiving – Kent State, Keshunn Abram 6-138, Nykeim Johnson 5-28, Dante Cephus 2-8, Luke Floreia 1-5, Cooper 1-0; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 7-65, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 5-16, Nico Ragaini 4-54, G. Williams 3-14, Goodson 2-9, Monte Pottebaum 2-2, Kelly-Martin 1-11, Jackson Ritter 1-8, Arland Bruce 1-6

Tackle leaders – Kent State, Adin Huntington 1-6-7, Dean Clark 4-1-5, Keith Sherald 4-1-5, Mandela Lawrence-Burke 4-1-5, Montre Miller 4-1-5; Iowa, Jack Campbell 3-8-11, Jestin Jacobs 3-5-8, Jack Koerner 5-2-7, Lukas Van Ness 1-6-7, Riley Moss 6-0-6

THE SEASON

Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7

Sept. 25;Colorado State, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 1;at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9;Penn State, TBA

Oct. 16;Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 30;at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Nov. 6;at Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 13;Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 20;Illinois, TBA

Nov. 26;at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News