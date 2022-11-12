Hawkeye success started with Craig block

IOWA CITY – Deontae Craig had a hand – or more specifically a forearm – in helping Iowa begin to enjoy success in Iowa’s 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

It was Craig’s block and Jay Higgins’ recovery of an Andy Vujnovich punt just over four minutes into the second quarter that put the ball in the Hawkeyes’ hands at the Badgers’ 17-yard line.

Two plays later, Kaleb Johnson scored on a four-yard run as Iowa took a 7-3 lead it would never give back.

Craig said the roots of that block started on the practice field early last week with film study that led him to be in a position to punch the ball.

“I’m feeling it in my forearm right now, but the ‘W’ takes the pain away,’’ Craig said. “It was a base double, pro-style protection. I knew our ends were going to have an advantage over some of their protectors.’’

Craig said it was a collaborative effort.

“Not just me, but everybody up front did a great job of rushing all game. That’s how things opened up like that.’’

First pick: Kaevon Merriweather figured it was time.

He said that’s why he tipped the ball toward Riley Moss where the reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year was able to record his first interception of the season in the third quarter Saturday.

“That was the plan, right?’’ Merriweather said. “We understand what Wisconsin wanted to do from a passing standpoint. I felt bad for Riley, so I thought I’d tip it up to him. Just being prepared.’’

Merriweather said it was a byproduct of Iowa defensive backs being on the same page.

“Other than one play at the end of the half (a 51-yard touchdown pass to Keontez Lewis) we were on the same page, thinking the same thing,’’ Merriweather said.

Souvenir: A Joe Evans sack forced a Graham Mertz fumble the Iowa’s Logan Lee recovered with 2 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the game.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, who finished with a game-high 11 tackles, retrieved the football that Lee had picked up and tossed into the Kinnick Stadium stands in the direction of Lee’s family in hopes that they would keep it as a souvenir.

“It’s special when you get the ball. They thought I was trying to steal it, but I got the ball and was just trying to do something special for Logan,’’ Campbell said. “I grabbed it and sprinted toward the sideline.’’

Knowing the area where Lee’s parents and his wife, Tori, were seated Campbell threw the ball their way.

“I hummed it, but it was a trash throw,’’ Campbell said. “It’s a good thing I don’t play quarterback. I think I hit someone in the head. We have to figure out if they got it.’’

Close not enough: Interim Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard said the Badgers didn’t seem comfortable in a close-game situation against Iowa.

“We have to get your guys comfortable in close games and in tough situations. I think in order to win close games, which is what you anticipate in the Big Ten especially once the weather turns … you have to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations,’’ Leonhard said.

Bruce out: Injuries continue to be an issue for Iowa receivers.

The Hawkeyes played Saturday without their third-leading receiver and primary punt returner, Arland Bruce IV.

Bruce joined receiver Keagan Johnson and defensive back Terry Roberts in being sidelined by injuries for the Wisconsin game.

Receiver Brody Brecht, who missed the Nov. 5 game at Purdue with an injury, returned to action against the Badgers as part of receiving corps that had Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines and Jacob Bostick available.

Among those six receivers, Bruce is the only one who had not missed at least one game before Saturday.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said he believes Bruce should return for next Saturday’s game at Minnesota.

Offensive linemen Beau Stephens and Jack Plumb left the game with injuries. Ferentz said Plumb appeared to be fine afterward but he expects to know more about Stephens’ situation later in the upcoming week.

Two at a time: Iowa’s defense turned in a pair of seconds for the season while helping the Hawkeyes to a 14-10 halftime lead.

Craig’s block of a Andy Vujnovich punt marked the second game this season when Iowa has blocked a punt. Lukas Van Ness blocked two punts in the Hawkeyes’ loss to Iowa State.

Later in the quarter, Cooper DeJean recorded his second pick-six of the season with a 32-yard interception return for touchdown. In Iowa’s win at Rutgers, DeJean returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

Entringer debuts: True freshman Keon Entringer saw his first action at the college level Saturday.

The defensive back from Ypsilanti, Mich., took the field for the first time on Iowa’s kickoff return unit.

Toolbox stays home: With a win over their Wisconsin counterparts on Friday night, Iowa managers kept possession of The Rusty Toolbox for a third straight year.

Since 1991, student managers from the football programs at Iowa and Wisconsin have played a flag football game the night before the Hawkeyes and Badgers play.

Beyond the thrill of victory, the winners claim an actual rusty toolbox that has served as a traveling trophy since the Rusty Toolbox game’s inception.

Iowa held onto the toolbox, covered with logos from the winning school and the score from each year’s game, with a 37-6 win Friday night on the field inside the Iowa practice facility.