Hawkeye teammates have confidence in Padilla

Petras will throw his first passes in practice this week on Wednesday.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the 17-game starter has been cleared medically to play against Minnesota but, as was the case last week, Petras’ availability will come down to his ability to produce.

"Our strategy has been to rest him. We’ll see what he can do (Wednesday) and see how he looks. He’s feeling pretty well," Ferentz said at his weekly news conference.

"It’s a matter of throwing the ball effectively and (that) ultimately was the decision Saturday. It was real clear on that last throw that he just couldn’t get the zip on it that he needs."

Because of the uncertainty, Ferentz said Padilla and Deuce Hogan are currently taking first- and second-team reps in practice this week.

"All of us are of the mindset that Alex will play and we’ll see where it all takes us from there," Ferentz said. "But Spencer’s done a great job, great leader, has been a team-first guy."

Bruce said Petras’ approach has remain unchanged this week.