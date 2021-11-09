Hawkeye teammates have confidence in Padilla

IOWA CITY — If Alex Padilla makes his first start at quarterback for the Iowa football team Saturday as expected, teammates say he is ready.
Running back Gavin Williams and receiver Arland Bruce, who spent the majority of their time during spring practices and fall camp working with Padilla on the Hawkeyes’ second team, believe the sophomore is prepared for whatever role he has in Iowa’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Minnesota.
"He is so calm and he tries to stay calm," Williams said Tuesday. "He’s a very detail-oriented person who doesn’t let things around him get to him. He just stays relaxed, stays calm and cool and goes out to compete."
Bruce sees that as the perfect demeanor for a young offense which has experienced its share of growing pains during the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 7-2 start to the season.
He got to know Padilla — or "AP" as he calls him — during spring practices.
"When I first got here, Keagan (Johnson) and I mainly took reps with the twos and I was with AP, obviously. You guys saw that in the spring, it was mainly him throwing to us. I didn’t really get any balls from Spencer (Petras) until fall camp," Bruce said.
"I think him throwing to us all spring when we first got here and building that relationship definitely helped."
That was apparent when Padilla replaced Petras late in the first quarter of the 17-12 win at Northwestern last weekend.
Johnson and Bruce were targeted 14 times in the game and caught eight of the 18 passes Padilla completed to help the Hawkeyes halt a two-game losing streak.
Bruce saw the time on the practice field pay off.
"I think it’s huge. I’ve got his release down. I know when he’s about to throw the ball and I can tell when he’s about to scramble or where he wants me to go when he scrambles," Bruce said. "That time working together helps a lot."
Bruce said there are differences between Padilla and Petras in their tendencies and the arm angles they use when delivering the ball.
He quickly added that there are similarities as well and believes both are equally capable of success in an offense that won’t change much regardless of who lines up under center.
Williams agreed.
"It’s Iowa football," said Williams, who saw his role grow when Ivory Kelly-Martin, the senior back-up to Tyler Goodson, suffered a foot injury in Iowa’s Oct. 30 loss at Wisconsin.
Petras suffered a shoulder injury late in the same game but attempted to play through it last week at Northwestern. He was pulled when it became apparent his passes did not have the needed velocity.
Petras will throw his first passes in practice this week on Wednesday.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the 17-game starter has been cleared medically to play against Minnesota but, as was the case last week, Petras’ availability will come down to his ability to produce.
"Our strategy has been to rest him. We’ll see what he can do (Wednesday) and see how he looks. He’s feeling pretty well," Ferentz said at his weekly news conference.
"It’s a matter of throwing the ball effectively and (that) ultimately was the decision Saturday. It was real clear on that last throw that he just couldn’t get the zip on it that he needs."
Because of the uncertainty, Ferentz said Padilla and Deuce Hogan are currently taking first- and second-team reps in practice this week.
"All of us are of the mindset that Alex will play and we’ll see where it all takes us from there," Ferentz said. "But Spencer’s done a great job, great leader, has been a team-first guy."
Bruce said Petras’ approach has remain unchanged this week.
"At some schools you see quarterbacks maybe get frustrated or salty about getting their job taken over. With Spencer, you don’t see that. He’s taking mental reps behind AP right now, he’s watching film, helping AP with things he sees," Bruce said.
That doesn’t surprise Bruce, who said all quarterbacks in the program are essentially interchangeable.
"AP has the same approach in practice every day. He works hard, but all the quarterbacks do. They’re all the same, no matter who’s starting, who’s running the scout team, they all have the same approach," Bruce said.