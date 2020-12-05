Hawkeye tight ends finally find the end zone

"I’m not really sure I expected that, but we were gaining yards, it was working," said Goodson, who also led the Hawkeyes with 92 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the productivity of the formation has been good for the Hawkeyes throughout the season.

"It was an idea we started fiddling around with in meetings back in February and we have been able to do some good things out of it," Ferentz said.

Big numbers: Iowa receiver Brandon Smith had his most productive game of the season.

Smith caught a season-high five passes for a season-high 58 yards in the victory.

His 7-yard reception in the third quarter allowed the senior to pass 1,000 career receiving yards, the 43rd Hawkeye to do so.

Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette also topped a milestone, catching the 100th pass of his collegiate career on a 9-yard reception in the first quarter.

Smith-Marsette is the 24th Hawkeye to catch 100 passes in his career.

Football weather: For early December, the weather wasn’t all that bad Saturday at Memorial Stadium.