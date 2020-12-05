Hawkeye tight ends finally find the end zone

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sam LaPorta and Shaun Beyer shared more than the tight end position Saturday for Iowa.
They also recorded the first touchdown receptions of their careers for the Hawkeyes in their 35-21 victory at Illinois.
LaPorta scored Iowa’s first touchdown of the game, cutting into a 14-0 deficit when he grabbed a 22-yard pass from Spencer Petras with 6 minutes, 18 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Beyer collected his touchdown pass on a 16-yard pass over the middle with 12:40 remaining in the game, extending the Iowa lead to 28-14.
"Spencer threw some great balls," said LaPorta, who caught four passes for 57 yards.
LaPorta’s touchdown catch came after Petras hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette for an 11-yard gain on a fourth-and-3 play.
"Anytime you get down into the red zone and start making plays, especially on third and fourth downs, that’s huge," LaPorta said.
Beyer, a senior, caught a pair of passes for 37 yards.
"That was great for Shaun. We feed off of each other," LaPorta said.
Winning wildcat: Tyler Goodson took direct snaps on five consecutive plays in the fourth quarter as Iowa made continued use of its wildcat formation.
"I’m not really sure I expected that, but we were gaining yards, it was working," said Goodson, who also led the Hawkeyes with 92 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the productivity of the formation has been good for the Hawkeyes throughout the season.
"It was an idea we started fiddling around with in meetings back in February and we have been able to do some good things out of it," Ferentz said.
Big numbers: Iowa receiver Brandon Smith had his most productive game of the season.
Smith caught a season-high five passes for a season-high 58 yards in the victory.
His 7-yard reception in the third quarter allowed the senior to pass 1,000 career receiving yards, the 43rd Hawkeye to do so.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette also topped a milestone, catching the 100th pass of his collegiate career on a 9-yard reception in the first quarter.
Smith-Marsette is the 24th Hawkeye to catch 100 passes in his career.
Football weather: For early December, the weather wasn’t all that bad Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
It was 44 degrees with a breeze out of the north at 5 miles per hour when the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini kicked off.
Compare that to the conditions for Iowa’s last three visits to Champaign, all in mid-November. In 2018, it was 38 degrees with a northeast wind at 10. In 2016, it was 36 degrees with winds out the west at 23 and in 2014, it was 30 degrees with winds out of the southwest at 10.
Ghost of a chance: There weren’t any fans in the stands beyond guests of players, but Illinois celebrated homecoming in traditional fashion Saturday.
As has been a homecoming tradition in recent seasons, the Fighting Illini wore gray ghost uniforms — gray in color with blue numbers — against the Hawkeyes to celebrate legendary Red Grange, "the Galloping Ghost."
Senior moments: Although all will have the option of returning next fall after a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois recognized 33 fourth-year players prior to Saturday’s game.
Under Big Ten protocols, Senior Day will have a different look throughout the league this season. Parents are not being allowed to join players on the field during ceremonies because of the coronavirus situation.
