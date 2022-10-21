Hawkeye upset 'scar' festers with Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Never say never.

Second-ranked Ohio State may be a heavy favorite to drop the University of Iowa football team below .500 in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Ohio Stadium, but that means little to Buckeyes coach Ryan Day or the Hawkeyes.

Day recalls the last time the two teams met.

One week after overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat Penn State, Ohio State was favored by 18 points when it took the field at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017.

Day was the Buckeyes’ first-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He watched Amani Hooker step in front of a J.T. Barrett pass on the game’s first play and return it 33 yards for a touchdown.

He saw Josh Jackson pick off three more passes as Iowa humbled fifth-ranked Ohio State, 55-24 in a game when the Hawkeyes riddled the Buckeyes in every way imaginable.

Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson each caught two touchdown passes for the Hawkeyes, fullback Drake Kulick caught a ball for a score and snapper Tyler Kluver wrapped his arms around an 18-yard pass from holder Colten Rastetter in a field goal formation to set up another touchdown in the rout.

It was a day when everything seemingly went right for the Hawkeyes.

And for the Buckeyes, well, it left a mark.

“That’s a scar that doesn’t go away and yeah, I’ve felt it this week for sure," Day said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “That week, in particular, we were coming off the Penn State win, which was an emotional win.

“Going into Kinnick, which is a very difficult place to play, and we turned the ball over. First play of the game was a pick-six. We fought ourselves back but then turned the ball over too many times. That was a tough day for all of us."

The 54 points scored that night by Iowa were the most allowed by Ohio State since giving up 63 in a 1994 game against Penn State.

No Buckeyes opponent has matched it since and only one, unbeaten Alabama in the 2020 national title game, has reached 50 against Ohio State.

Five seasons later, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in many ways why everything came together the way it did for the Hawkeyes that night remains as much a mystery today as it was that night at Kinnick Stadium.

“I wish I could tell you what we did that week that was different than anything else we do," Ferentz said. "The fact of the matter is sometimes things just happen and sometimes, rarely, it goes like that one did. Usually, it’s the other way — boy, I didn’t see that coming and boy, you just get hit by a train."

On both sides of the equation, Ferentz said he learned long ago to just take it all as it comes and then go get ready for the next game on the schedule.

“When it happens on the good side, that’s a great feeling but typically you go back and look and there is nothing mystical or magical about it. It just happened," Ferentz said. “That day, things really clicked. Hopefully, all the plans we draw up are with the idea of having success. But, there are other days where nothing works and boy, that’s a tough feeling."

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson knows that feeling.

He was an assistant on Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes staff that night in 2017 and said Hooker’s interception seemed to ignite not only Iowa fans, but Hawkeye players as well.

“Same deal with them coming here now, when the opponent starts with success it kind of deflates things," Wilson said. “This game is a lot of momentum that you have to overcome, play steady and play through the ebbs and flows."

Day said Ohio State didn’t do that in a game that has been a topic of conversation with the Buckeyes this week.

“Anytime you have a scar like that, it’s real," Day said. “We’ve talked a lot about it to our staff, we’ve talked a lot about it to our players and we’ve talked a lot about it as an offensive staff and we’ll continue to talk about it."

Current Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown one fewer interception through six games than Barrett did against Iowa in 2017, picked off just three times while counting 24 touchdown passes among his 160 throws this season.

The sophomore is part of the challenge that awaits the Hawkeyes this week.

And the chance that something special could happen motivates the current group of 29-point underdogs as it did the 18-point underdogs who celebrated following Iowa’s last game against the Buckeyes.

“We’re a blue-collar program," Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins said. “So, we’re going to go out there and give it our all. You’re not going to see any quit out of us. We’re going in there to win a game. We’re not just going to roll over and give it to them."