Hawkeye Wave will take on a new rhythm

While the tradition will continue, Iowa plans to wave goodbye to the music that has accompanied the Hawkeye Wave at Kinnick Stadium.

The university announced Thursday it is seeking a replacement for “Wave on Wave,’’ the song that has been played as fans, players and officials wave to patients and families at the neighboring University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital following the first quarter of Hawkeye home football games.

The song, the work of country music artist Pat Green, has been played at each Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium since the tradition of the wave began in 2017.

Green performed the song live at a home game in 2018, but university officials now plan to move forward to a different beat.

“We are thankful that Pat Green really embraced the tradition and even honored us with a live performance before a packed stadium,’’ Iowa vice president for external relations Peter Matthes said in a statement announcing the change.

“Now, five years later we think it’s time to let fans choose the next great song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave because this is their tradition.’’

Iowa has gained national notoriety for the Hawkeye Wave, winning the Disney Spirit Award in 2017. The honor recognized the unique tradition that began once construction of a new children’s hospital was completed and provided patients and their families with a 12th-story view into Kinnick Stadium.

University officials are now asking for fans to submit nominations for a new song or share a personal story about the Hawkeye Wave or the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at hawkeyesports.com/wave.

On July 11, the university will announce eight possible replacements for song and begin an online voting process that will narrow the list to a group to four.

Two more rounds of online voting will follow, the first identifying the top two finalists and the final round selecting the next anthem for the Hawkeye Wave.

The fans’ choice will be unveiled on Aug. 1 and will then be played for the first time at the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota State.

