Hawkeyes adapt to changing recruiting challenges

“I think as coaches we all feel like we know these guys really well right now and we all kind of like ’em,’’ Ferentz said. “That was neat, but weird, because that’s the way we felt back in May or June that this class was in pretty good shape.’’

While some players committed to the Hawkeyes such as athlete Cooper DeJean of OABCIG and wide receivers Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce of Ankeny were part of Iowa state championship teams, linemen David Davidkov, Gennings Dunker and Jeremiah Pittman are still hoping to get a chance to play next spring for their Illinois high schools.

The quarterback in this year’s recruiting class, Joe Labas of Broadview Heights, Ohio, received an Iowa offer on May 20 but was not able to have a face-to-face meeting with Iowa coaches or take a guided tour of Iowa football facilities.

He along with his parents got to know Ferentz and quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe through FaceTime talks. There were virtual tours of the facilities and the one-time Ball State commitment did travel to Iowa City with his family.

They walked around campus on their own before reaching a decision to commit to the Hawkeyes.