Hawkeyes add Chicago area defensive lineman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa football program continued to reel in recruits for the class of 2021 with the addition Monday night of a Chicago area defensive lineman.

Jeremiah Pittman of Arlington Heights St. Viator announced on Twitter that he plans to sign with the Hawkeyes, becoming the 15th member of Iowa’s recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Pittman also had offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa State and several other power-5 conference schools.

“Thanks to my friends, family, coaches and trainers that have made this goal possible,’’ he wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate all of you and the work you put into me.’’

Pittman is rated as a 3-star recruit who is ranked among the top 25 prospects in Illinois by both Rivals.com and 247 Sports. Rivals lists him as the 50th best defensive end in the country while 247 Sports has him as the 62nd best defensive tackle.

Pittman started on both offense and defense for a St. Viator team that rebounded from a 1-8 season in 2018 to go 4-5 and tie for its division title in the Chicago Catholic League last fall. He also occasionally was used as a ballcarrier in goal-line situations.