Hawkeyes add Chicago area defensive lineman

The Iowa football program continued to reel in recruits for the class of 2021 with the addition Monday night of a Chicago area defensive lineman.
Jeremiah Pittman of Arlington Heights St. Viator announced on Twitter that he plans to sign with the Hawkeyes, becoming the 15th member of Iowa’s recruiting class.
The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Pittman also had offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa State and several other power-5 conference schools.
“Thanks to my friends, family, coaches and trainers that have made this goal possible,’’ he wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate all of you and the work you put into me.’’
Pittman is rated as a 3-star recruit who is ranked among the top 25 prospects in Illinois by both Rivals.com and 247 Sports. Rivals lists him as the 50th best defensive end in the country while 247 Sports has him as the 62nd best defensive tackle.
Pittman started on both offense and defense for a St. Viator team that rebounded from a 1-8 season in 2018 to go 4-5 and tie for its division title in the Chicago Catholic League last fall. He also occasionally was used as a ballcarrier in goal-line situations.
He is the fourth defensive lineman in Iowa’s 2021 class, joining Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle, Urbandale’s Max Llewellyn and West Branch’s Jeff Bowie.
Iowa football 2021 commitments
Wide receivers — Brody Brecht, Ankeny; Arland Bruce IV, Olathe, Kan.; Keagan Johnson, Bellevue, Neb.
Offensive line — Connor Colby, Cedar Rapids (Kennedy); David Davidkov, Winnetka, Ill. (New Trier); Gennings Dunker, Lena, Ill. (Lena-Winslow); Beau Stephens, Blue Springs, Mo.
Defensive line — Jeff Bowie, West Branch; Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf; Max Llewellyn, Urbandale; Jeremiah Pittman, Arlington Heights, Ill. (St. Viator)
Linebackers — Jaden Harrell, Urbandale; Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Defensive backs — Cooper DeJean, Ida Grove (Battle Creek-Ida Grove); Zach Twedt, Story City (Roland-Story)
