Hawkeyes add former ISU commit to 2021 class

Iowa’s latest football commitment comes from a player who was once the first member of Iowa State’s 2021 recruiting class.

Zach Twedt, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior at Roland-Story High School made a verbal commitment on Saturday to join a Hawkeye recruiting class which now numbers six prospects.

Twedt announced decision on Twitter just two weeks after indicating he was re-evaluating his situation and re-opening his recruitment.

“Beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career with the Iowa Hawkeyes,’’ Twedt wrote in announcing his plans to sign with Iowa, one year from now.

Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale and by Rivals as the state’s 10th-best prospect in the Class of 2021, Twedt initially committed to the Cyclones in January.

He is a versatile athlete who ranked among the state’s leaders in tackles with 113.5 this fall for a Roland-Story team which finished 1-8.

Twedt rushed 113 times for 474 yards and five touchdowns, caught a team-high 22 passes for 260 yards and one score and averaged 19.8 yards on 15 kickoff returns during his junior season.