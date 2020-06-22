Hawkeyes add graduate transfer lineman

For the second time in as many months, a defensive lineman from Northern Illinois has chosen to join the Iowa football program as a graduate transfer.

Matt Lorbeck, a defensive end who appeared in 38 games for the Huskies over the past three seasons, announced Monday his plans to follow Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin and become a Hawkeye.

Unlike Heflin, who announced his plans last month, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Lorbeck will initially arrive at Iowa as a walk-on after completing his undergraduate degree at Northern Illinois later this summer.

With two years of eligibility remaining because he did not redshirt with the Mid-American Conference program, the former teammate of Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, Wis., is expected to redshirt during the 2020 season and play a full season in 2021.

Under a relatively new NCAA rule, Lorbeck could play in up to four games for Iowa this fall and retain the opportunity to redshirt.

“Excited to call Iowa City home for the next year and a half,’’ Lorbeck wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter.