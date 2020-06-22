Hawkeyes add graduate transfer lineman

For the second time in as many months, a defensive lineman from Northern Illinois has chosen to join the Iowa football program as a graduate transfer.
Matt Lorbeck, a defensive end who appeared in 38 games for the Huskies over the past three seasons, announced Monday his plans to follow Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin and become a Hawkeye.
Unlike Heflin, who announced his plans last month, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Lorbeck will initially arrive at Iowa as a walk-on after completing his undergraduate degree at Northern Illinois later this summer.
With two years of eligibility remaining because he did not redshirt with the Mid-American Conference program, the former teammate of Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, Wis., is expected to redshirt during the 2020 season and play a full season in 2021.
Under a relatively new NCAA rule, Lorbeck could play in up to four games for Iowa this fall and retain the opportunity to redshirt.
“Excited to call Iowa City home for the next year and a half,’’ Lorbeck wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter.
Lorbeck earned a regular spot in the starting lineup for Northern Illinois last season, moving into the spot filled by all-American Sutton Smith. He finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles including 5.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks in addition to forcing three fumbles.
He also started three games for the Huskies in 2018, including recording four tackles in Northern Illinois’ season-opening 33-7 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.
Over the past three seasons, Lorbeck recorded 60 tackles for the Huskies, including 12 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
While Lorbeck has two years of eligibility remaining, Heflin has one year left and is expected to be in the mix for a spot in the rotation on Iowa’s defensive front this fall.
They are among four starters from last year’s team at Northern Illinois who have left the program to pursue opportunities as a graduate transfer. Tight end Mitchell Brinkman, a Council Bluffs, Iowa, native, has announced plans to transfer to South Florida while center C.J. Perez will transfer to Temple.
