IOWA FOOTBALL

Hawkeyes add in-state defensive back

State Football 2A Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche 15

Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer runs the ball against Camanche during an Iowa Class 2A semifinal football game in 2020 at the UNI-Dome. Lutmer committed Friday to be part of Iowa's 2023 football recruiting class.

 Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

Iowa added an in-state defensive back to its 2023 football recruiting class on Friday.

Zach Lutmer, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound multi-sport standout from Central Lyon High School received a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes earlier in the week and announced on social media at midday Friday that he had verbally committed to join the Iowa program.

“Excited to announce that I am committed to play football at the University of Iowa,’’ Lutmer wrote on Twitter. “This would not possible without the support from my family, coaches and community.’’

He is the eighth player to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in December, the earliest time that current high school juniors can sign binding letters of intent.

Lutmer had received scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State and was receiving recruiting interest from Iowa State at the time Iowa offered him a scholarship.

He played on both sides of the ball last season for a Central Lyon team which finished with a 7-4 record and placed second in its Class 2A district, taking snaps at quarterback on offense and safety on defense.

Lutmer counted 36 solo tackles among the 46.5 her collected for the Lions. He also recorded four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown for his high school located in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

On offense, Lutmer completed 80-of-140 passes for 1,016 yards and rushed 149 times for 1,246 yards.

He also returned seven punts for an average of 21.6 yards per attempt.

Lutmer is a standout on the basketball court, earning Class 2A first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association after averaging 19.7 points and 5.9 assists per game for a team that finished 24-3 and was the state runner-up in its class.

In track, he has run a time of 11.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash, the ninth-best time in Class 2A this season and he has a time of :2263 in the 200 which ranks eighth in the state among 2A athletes.

Last summer on the baseball diamond, Lutmer led Central Lyon with a .360 batting average.

Lutmer, ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale, is one of four in-state players who are currently part of an 2023 football recruiting class for Iowa which ranks 15th nationally.

The Hawkeyes received previous in-state verbal commitments from defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk, linebacker Ben Kueter of Iowa City High And athlete Alex Mota of Marion.

He joins cornerback John Nestor of Chicago Marist as the only defensive back prospects who have announced commitments to Iowa in the current recruiting cycle.

